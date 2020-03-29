Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: March 28th, 2020

It’s been a quiet week for new TV series in terms of quantity but the quality is where it’s at this week. Here’s our favorite new TV series that have hit Netflix this week and one that we missed along the way.

Next week has plenty of good TV series to look forward to. Community is coming on April 1st with all six seasons plus we’ve got the return of Netflix’s huge Spanish series, Money Heist.

Let’s take a look at our favorite new TV series streaming right now on Netflix:

Happy! (Season 2)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Fantasy, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Brian Taylor

Cast: Christopher Meloni, Ritchie Coster, Lili Mirojnick, Patton Oswalt

Our top pick of the week is the second and final season of Syfy’s Happy!.

It’s such a tragedy that this is the final season of this smart and wacko series but that’s life unfortunetely. Savor every month of the final season.

Ozark (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz

Runtime: 60 min

Is Ozark Netflix’s best drama? Honestly, I think it could be. The excellently written and produced crime drama featuring Jason Bateman is all about a family struggling to keep their head above water from a drug cartel.

Here’s what you can expect from the third season:

Business as usual? No such thing. As Marty and Wendy clash over whether or not to expand, a surprise visitor turns their personal lives upside down.

Unorthodox (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Shira Haas, Amit Rahav, Jeff Wilbusch, Aaron Altaras

Language: German

Looking for an excellent new foreign series?

The German-produced series follows a Jewish woman who flees Brooklyn to Berlin after she refuses an arranged marriage.

It’s a compelling story and is spoken in English and German throughout.

There’s only four parts to the series and it’s not currently due for a season 2. There is, however, a special companion documentary called Making Unorthodox.

Thomas and Friends (Season 23)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Director: David Stoten

Cast: Mark Moraghan, Tina Desai, John Hasler, Joseph May

Our final pick of the week actually came a couple of weeks back but we wanted to touch on it again as many will be wanting to keep the kids busy as schools and such are closed.

Thomas & Friends season 23 continues the adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine with all of his friends and is an excellent animated series that’s now available exclusively on Netflix.

Looking for a movie instead? Netflix has added quite a few good ones over the past 7 days as we picked out yesterday.