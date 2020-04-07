Money Heist Cast: Appearances in Other Netflix Originals

Now that you have finished watching the latest season of Netflix’s blockbuster series Money Heist (aka La casa de papel), you might be wishing you could see more of the show’s cast. After all, we won’t be getting another season for a while at least. Worry not, because in the time since the show became such a big hit for Netflix, the company has been building up a virtual library of original content based around the star power of the show’s cast.

To help you find all the series and movies featuring these actors that have been released as Netflix originals, Christopher Meir from Netflix Original Movies Reviewed has compiled this list of titles that have been released in the US market and many others.

Series

Élite

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 26

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 | Rating: TV-14

Jamie Lorente (aka Denver), María Pedraza (Alison Parker from seasons 1 and 2) and Miguel Herrán (Río) all appear in this wildly popular teen drama. All three see their roles diminish quite a bit after season 1, but they are nonetheless crucial to all of the action in that first season.

Toy Boy

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10 | Rating: TV-14

María Pedraza (Alison Parker) also stars in this erotic thriller about a male stripper trying to clear his name after a wrongful conviction for manslaughter.

Paquita Salas

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 17

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10 | Rating: TV-14

One of recent Spanish television’s best comedy series features Belén Cuesta (Julia) in one of its lead roles. Fellow Money Heist castmate Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) also makes a cameo playing herself in this behind the scenes satire of the Spanish screen industries.

Locked Up

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 51

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 | Rating: R

This series is not a Netflix original per se, but it is available on Netflix in most territories. It was created and showrun for two seasons by Álex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, and also features Alba Flores (Nairobi) and Najwa Nimri (Alice Sierra) as prisoners as this female prison-set thriller.

Films

Gun City

Director: Dani de la Torre

Runtime: 126 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Period Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10 | Rating: TV-14

Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Paco Tous (Moscow) once again play father and son in this gangster drama set in 1920s Barcelona.

Director: Oriol Paulo

Runtime: 128 Minutes | Genre: Mystery, Romance

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 | Rating: TV-14

Álvaro Morte (The Professor) appears in this twisty sci-fi movie about a storm that causes the space-time continuum to open up and allowing for the possibility of preventing a murder that took place 25 years in the past.

Who Would You Take to a Desert Island?

Director: Jota Linares

Runtime: 93 Minutes | Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10 | Rating: TV-14

Jaime Lorente (Denver) and María Pedraza (Alison Parker) team up once again in this melodrama about a group of twentysomethings on the cusp of major life changes that get together for one last night out, only to find their friendships tested when secrets come pouring out during a drinking game.

Director: Paul Urkijo Alijo

Runtime: 98 Minutes | Genre: Fantasy, Horror

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10 | Rating: TV-14

Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo/Lisbon) appears in this horror/fantasy period adaptation of a traditional Basque folktale that has a village blacksmith fighting with the devil to rescue a small child.

El silencio del pantano

Director: Marc Vigil

Runtime: 92 Minutes | Genre: Thriller

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10 | Rating: NR

Pedro Alonso (Berlin) stars in this thriller about a crime writer whose fiction is inspired by his own escapades as a serial killer. Note that this film will be released on Netflix on April 22nd.

The Warning

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Runtime: 92 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10 | Rating: TV-14

Belén Cuesta (Julia) plays the girlfriend to a murder victim and friend of a man who thinks he can predict a murder that will take place in a Madrid gas station in this convoluted sci-fi crime thriller.

Despite Everything

Director: Gabriela Tagliavini

Runtime: 78 Minutes | Genre: Comedy

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10 | Rating: TV-14

Belén Cuesta (Julia) plays one of four adult sisters trying to find out the truth about their fathers’ identities in this road movie/dramedy. This film also features Blanca Suárez and therefore might be of interest to fans of the Spanish Netflix series The Cable Girls.

Yucatán

Director: Daniel Monzón

Runtime: 129 Minutes | Genre: Comedy

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10 | Rating: TV-14

Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) plays a con artist trying to outwit his former partner in this comic caper set aboard a cruise ship.

The Endless Trench

Director: Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño

Runtime: 147 Minutes | Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 | Rating: R

Belén Cuesta (Julia) rightfully won critical plaudits and a Goya award for her performance as the long-suffering wife of a man forced to hide in their family home for over 30 years following Spain’s civil war. It may not be an ideal choice for those currently living in lockdown, but it is a moving, epic film all the same.

The Tree of Blood

Director: Julio Medem

Runtime: 130 Minutes | Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10 | Rating: R

Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) stars in this arthouse drama directed by auteur Julio Medem about a couple seeking out their family roots (pun intended) in Spain’s Basque Country. Najwa Nimri (Alice Sierra) also appears in the film.

A Remarkable Tale

Director: Marina Seresesky

Runtime: 93 Minutes | Genre: Comedy

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10 | Rating: MA-17

Paco Tous (Moscow) has a small-ish role in this well-meaning but fairly racist comedy about a group of African migrants who turn up in a small Spanish village.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Director: Daniel Calparsoro

Runtime: 110 Minutes | Genre: Crime, Drama

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10 | Rating: TV-14

Itziar Ituño (Raquel/Lisbon) has a “blink and you miss it” size role as the medical examiner in this nourish serial killer story.

The Legacy of the Bones

Director: Fernando González Molina

Runtime: 121 Minutes Minutes | Genre: Crime, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10 | Rating: TV-14

Another murder mystery procedural, this one features Paco Tous (Moscow) in a small role. The film will be on Netflix from April 17th.

Who is your favorite cast member of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below!