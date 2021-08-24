Sandra Bullock Netflix Drama ‘The Unforgivable’: Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Coming to Netflix in December 2021 is the long-awaited movie adaptation of the British television drama Unforgiven, and will star beloved Bird Box actress Sandra Bullock. The Unforgivable will definitely be one of the biggest Originals released on Netflix this winter, and we’re keeping track of everything you need to know, including the movie’s plot, trailers, cast, and the Netflix release date.

The Unforgivable is an upcoming Netflix Original movie directed by Nora Fingscheidt. The screenplay was co-written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtney Miles, which they based on the British television mini-series Unforgiven.

The project has been a long time in the making, having first been announced in 2010 when producer Graham King originally wanted Angelina Jolie to play the lead role of Ruth Slater. Unfortunately for King, Jolie hadn’t officially signed on. Over the next few years in the early 2010s, the project was passed around to different writers and directors.

When is The Unforgivable Netflix release date?

With the recent press release, Netflix has confirmed that The Unforgivable will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, December 10th, 2021.

Prior to arriving on Netflix, The Unforgivable will be available in select theatres from November 24th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Unforgivable?

After serving a prison sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is released from prison and re-enters a society that is unwilling to forgive her past.

Who are the cast members of The Unforgivable?

For actress Sandra Bullock, this is her first appearance in a Netflix Original since the 2018 global phenomenon Bird Box.

Jon Bernthal is a Netflix fan favorite, and so is Vincent D’Onofrio who both previously starred in the Netflix/Marvel shows as The Punisher and the Kingpin, respectively.

Here is the full cast list for The Unforgivable:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ruth Slater Sandra Bullock Bird Box | Gravity | Speed TBA Jon Bernthal The Wolf of Wall Street | Baby Driver | The Punisher TBA Vincent D’Onofrio Men in Black | Daredevil | Full Metal Jacket TBA Viola Davis Fences | The Help | Suicide Squad TBA Aisling Franciosi The Nightingale | The Fall | Game of Thrones TBA Richard Thomas The Waltons | Battle Beyond the Stars | It Mac Whelan W. Earl Brown Deadwood | There’s Something About Mary | Preacher TBA Rob Morgan Mudbound | Stranger Things | Daredevil Rachel Malcolm Linda Emond Lodge 49 | The Big Sick | Indignation Hannah Jessica McLeod Van Helsing | You Me Her | Brand New Cherry Flavour TBA Emma Nelson Where’d You Go, Bernadette | Margaret and the Moon Bob Farrior William Belleau Frontier | Twilight: Eclipse | Psych TBA Patti Kim The Expanse | The Lie | The Killing Stan Toby Hargrave Altered Carbon | The Twilight Zone | Loudermilk

When and where did filming take place for The Unforgivable?

Principal photography for the project began on February 3rd, 2020, but due to the global pandemic filming was cut short on March 13th, 2020. Filming resumed several months later on September 2nd, lasting for another month before coming to an end on October 7th, 2020.

Locations used for filming were Vancouver and Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.

Are you looking forward to seeing Sandra Bullock in action again for Netflix with the release of The Unforgivable? Let us know in the comments below!