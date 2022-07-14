most watched horrors on netflix in 2022

Good horrors are few and far between, especially on Netflix, but every once in a while the streamer strikes gold. We’ve taken a look at the most watched, and the most popular horrors on Netflix so far in 2022.

Below are the most-watched horrors on Netflix so far in 2022:

1. Stranger Things

Top TV Show Ranking on Netflix: #1

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 2,297,800,000

Between the rewatches and the drop of a brand new season, Stranger Things has absolutely dominated Netflix since May 2022. Amassing billions of viewing hours, the popularity is leagues above nearly every other original on Netflix, with the only exception being the popularity of Squid Game in 2021. We’re not sure how much of a difference splitting the season in half made, but the months wait it took between volumes 1 and 2 allowed fans plenty of time to rewatch the series all over again and generated a level of anticipation we’ve rarely seen from a Netflix Original

The fourth season was a huge improvement upon the third, aided by the writing that took inspiration from classic horrors such as Nightmare on Elm Street.

2. All of Us Are Dead

Top TV Show Ranking on Netflix: #4

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 659,510,000

Over the past decade, some of the best zombie movies and TV shows have come from South Korea. We’ve seen the likes of Train to Busan, Rampant, Kingdom, and Alive universally enjoyed by critics and fans alike. Amassing over 650 million hours viewed worldwide, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix has renewed All of Us Are Dead for a second season.

3. Choose or Die

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #29

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 31,260,000

We expected Choose or Die to have many more viewing hours on Netflix, especially as the movie features Sex Education’s, Asa Butterfield. Surprisingly brutal, and graphic, watching Choose or Die was like watching a brand new episode of Black Mirror.

4. Archive 81

Top TV Show Ranking on Netflix: #32

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 129,470,000

Archive 81 was short-lived on Netflix despite the fact it amassed over 129 million viewing hours and was well received by critics, currently sitting as certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 86%. Despite earning itself a loyal fan following, it didn’t take long before Netflix decided to pull the plug and not renew for a second season.

5. Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #33

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 46,620,000

A “requel” that has wiped away the history of the franchise, other than its 1974 horror classic, had the potential to be fantastic. Instead what we received was a poorly written, cringe-inducing attempt at taking one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time, and turning it into nothing more than an unenjoyable mess.

Sometimes a movie can be so bad it’s good, but in this instance, it’s nothing more than just downright awful. So, this makes it the perfect viewing for a crappy horror movie night.

6. The Hunt

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #89

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: TBA

Films with concepts similar to The Hunt have grown more and more in popularity over the years, so that’s hard to see why the series is within the top 100 global-ranked films this year. While there is no global top ten viewing data, the fact the series still remains within the top 100 movies heavily suggests subscribers have been watching The Hunt frequently in the 11 countries it is currently available to stream.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #95

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 21,950,000

Outside of English-speaking countries, one of the largest Netflix subscriber bases in the world is India. There aren’t many Indian originals that make it into the global top ten, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was especially popular in not just India, but in countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius.

8. The Invisible Man

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #108

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: N/A

For a remake based on one of Hollywood’s most classic horrors, Leigh Whannell’s take on The Invisible Man was a breath of fresh air for the horror genre. Easily one of the most enjoyable movies to land during the pandemic, no one should be sleeping on this movie. If you have a spare evening or afternoon this week, make sure to add The Invisible Man to your watchlist and enjoy.

9. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #119

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: TBA

Arriving roughly the same time on Netflix as the first film, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions attempted to be bigger and bolder than its predecessor. One of the best directions the movie took was to buy into the cheesy concept and expand upon the world of Escape Room, leaving us with potentially even more movies.

10. Escape Room

Top Movie Ranking on Netflix: #122

Total Hours Spent in Global Top 10 in 2022: 6,140,000

Escape Room may as well be called Saw-lite considering James Wan’s horror franchise is arguably the “original” escape room movie. It’s no wonder that a movie based on Escape Rooms was made when you consider just how popular the group activity has become around the world.

What has been your favorite horror on Netflix in 2022?