What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 14th, 2022

Welcome to your second daily recap of the new releases on Netflix. Netflix has been busy adding a boat load of new releases so below, we’ll dive into the full list of what’s new and check in with the top 10 movies and top 10 TV shows for July 14th, 2022.

Looking ahead, the big new releases for tomorrow include Netflix’s Persuasion movie which is an adaptation of a Jane Austen novel. We’ll also see the SVOD debut of Uncharted starring Tom Holland too.

On the removals front, beyond the anime removals we mentioned on Tuesday, we’d recommend you speed up your binges of Chicago Med given all five seasons depart next week.

Resident Evil (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Lance Reddick, Paola Núñez

Runtime: 60 mins

One of the biggest video game adaptations to come to Netflix exclusively drops today in the form of Resident Evil which comes from the showrunner of The CW’s Supernatural, Andrew Dabb.

The expensive new series blends the horror origins of the games into a more sci-fi-looking package that sees what happens three decades after the T-virus is unleashed on the world.

Reviews are all over the place for this series so far. The Guardian gave it a 4 star review (out of 5) saying it is “eight hours of mindless, blood-soaked zombie fun”. Collider was less kind saying it suffers from “poor execution” and relies on “fan service that rarely works”.

Here’s how the review scores stack up:

4.8 IMDb

59% RottenTomatoes Critics

39% RottenTomatoes Audience

56 on Metacritic

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Chris Geere, Amy Hill, Nolan North

Runtime: 24 mins

Jack Black returns to voice Po in a brand new set of adventures for the Kung Fu fighting Panda. It comes from DreamWorks Animation who has seemingly renewed its relationship with Netflix in recent years which has bought even more DreamWorks shows to Netlfix many of which are based on movie IP including this one.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series which consists of 11 episodes:

“When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade.”

CHIPS (2017)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Dax Shepard

Cast: Michael Peña, Dax Shepard, Vincent D’Onofrio

Writer: Rick Rosner, Dax Shepard

Runtime: 100 min

Finally, one of the new licensed titles to make its way onto Netflix US this week is the Dax Shepard buddy-cop movie CHIPS.

Co-starring Michael Peña, here’s what you can expect from the movie if you didn’t watch it when it was released 5 years ago in theaters.

“An undercover FBI agent teams up with a former motocross champ to bring down a corrupt group of California Highway Patrol motorcycle cops.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 13th-14th, 2022

4 New Movies Added

CHIPS (2017) – R – English – An undercover FBI agent teams up with a former motocross champ to bring down a corrupt group of California Highway Patrol motorcycle cops.

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In politics, most pursue power. He pursued peace. Shimon Peres's influence and integrity were instrumental in the founding and preservation of Israel.

Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021) – TV-MA – Spanish – The El Encanto resort once again hosts a retreat for four couples — including a liar, a sex addict and a thief — seeking to fix their relationships.

Under the Amalfi Sun (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – A year after their romance began in Riccione, Vincenzo and Camilla reunite for a vacation on the picturesque Amalfi Coast and put their love to the test.

6 New TV Series Added

Big Timber (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.

Hurts Like Hell (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the seedy underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai in this drama inspired by real events.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Legendary warrior Po teams up with an elite English knight on a global quest to rescue magical weapons, restore his reputation — and save the world!

Resident Evil (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Sintonia (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 14th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Stranger Things The Sea Beast 2 Alone 12 Strong 3 D.B. Cooper Where Are You? Sing 2 4 The Umbrella Academy Girl in the Picture 5 The Flash CHIPS 6 Boo, Bitch Mean Girls 7 How to Change Your Mind The Man From Toronto 8 Big Timber Barefoot 9 The Longest Night Wanted 10 All American The Dark Knight Rises

What are you currently watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.