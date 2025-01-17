The 10 Best Western Movies and Series on Netflix in 2025 Including ‘American Primeval’

Netflix is home to a plethora of top-class Westerns. From traditional style to more comedic entries, the streamer has it all. Here’s our list of the 10 best Western shows and movies you can stream now!
The release of American Primeval on Netflix and Horizon: An American Saga in the United States has got us thinking about what other Westerns are worth watching. Over the years, Netflix has released many fantastic projects in the genre. In this list, we cover the most highly-rated Westerns. Let’s dig in!
El Camino Christmas
- Genre: Comedy, Crime, Western
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: December 8, 2017
- Director: David E. Talbert
- Cast: Dax Shepard, Kurtwood Smith, Luke Grimes
- Language: English
- Runtime: 89 min
We start off with something a little different. While El Camino Christmas may not be a traditional Western in many ways — it’s a comedy, and it’s got a much more modern setting — it still very much captures the Western essence.
Starring Tim Allen and Vincent D’Onofrio, the film sees a young man meeting his father for the first time on Christmas Eve. However, they end up trapped in an liquor store with a group of estranged people during a robbery. If you’re a fan of Westerns looking for something that flips the genre on its head, this is a great choice!
The Ridiculous 6
- Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
- Rating: TV-14
- Release Date: December 11, 2015
- Director: Frank Coraci
- Cast: Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia
- Language: English
- Runtime: 119 min
Staying in the world of Western comedies, The Ridiculous 6 is among the best examples out there albeit it was absolutely crapped on when it released as Adam Sandler’s first movie on Netflix. It’s pretty much a parody of The Magnificent Seven, offering plenty of laughs. The cast is impressive, too, including Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Steve Buscemi.
The premise is pretty simple: Orphan Tommy, aka White Knife, discovers that 5 outlaws are his half-brothers, and together they set out to save their father. Let’s get this straight, it’s by no means a fantastic film, but it’s a lot of fun and a wild ride.
Concrete Cowboy
- Genre: Drama
- Rating: R
- Release Date: April 2, 2021
- Director: Ricky Staub
- Cast: Idris Elba, Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome, Caleb McLaughlin
- Awards: 1 win.
- Language: English
- Runtime: 111 min
Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, Concrete Cowboy offers a fascinating look a side of Western culture. Starring Idris Elba as Harp and Caleb McLaughlin as Cole, the movie chronicles the events that occur within a Philadelphia community of Black cowboys. It draws inspiration from real history, notably the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.
In the movie, rebellious teenager Cole moves in with his estranged father, Harp, and becomes involved in his community of Black cowboys. Check out the trailer:
Thar
- Genre: Crime, Thriller, Western
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: May 6, 2022
- Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi
- Language: Hindi
- Runtime: 108 min
Thar is not a traditional Western. For one, the 2022 movie is set in Rajasthan, India. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie seamlessly blends classic Western cliches with noir themes. The movie follows Siddharth (Harshvardhan Kapoor), a strange outsider who arrives in a rural desert village. His arrival causes seasoned cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) to investigate his sudden appearance… and ultimately uncover his cruel motives.
I love how the movie takes Westerns and spins it into an Indian setting. Particularly, outside visuals and storylines, the score takes a quintessential Western score and infuses it with Indian tropes.
The Killer
- Genre: Action, Western
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: November 10, 2017
- Director: Marcelo Galvão
- Cast: Maria de Medeiros, Diogo Morgado, Cindy Robinson
- Awards: 2 wins & 10 nominations
- Language: Portuguese
- Runtime: 99 min
The Killer (or O Matador) is a Brazilian Western on Netflix. The 2017 movie was notably the very first Netflix Original production in Brazil. The film’s protagonist is Shaggy (Diogo Morgado), who sets out to learn the truth about his infamous father. On his journey to clarity, Shaggy quickly becomes one of the most feared assassins in the lawless badlands.
The Killer is a stellar entry on Netflix’s roster of Western films, taking a lot of genre cliches and embracing them in its own unique setting.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Mystery, Romance, Western
- Release Date: November 16, 2018
- Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
- Cast: Liam Neeson, James Franco, David Krumholtz, Clancy Brown
- Language: English
- Runtime: 132 min
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a 6-part anthology film, set in 19th-century post-Civil War America. The film is unique simply by its format, based on All Gold Canyon by Jack London and The Girl Who Got Rattled by Stewart Edward White. The six stories are all intriguing and compelling and group together nicely.
The cast is superb, especially Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs; an eccentric, cheerful, singing cowboy. I also enjoyed Liam Neeson’s brooding, morally ambiguous character, partnered with limbless The Artist (Harry Melling).
The Power of the Dog
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Western
- Rating: R
- Release Date: December 1, 2021
- Director: Jane Campion
- Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons
- Awards: 5 wins & 6 nominations
- Language: English
- Runtime: 126 min
Benedict Cumberbatch shines as cruel rancher Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog, his first Western movie. The film, directed by Jane Campion, got nominated for myriad awards, including Best Picture at the Oscars.
The movie is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. It follows Phil Burbank, whose life is turned upside down when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) introduces his new wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst), as well as her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The film weaves together classic Western vibes with romantic and psychological beats.
The Harder They Fall
- Genre: Drama, Western
- Rating: R
- Release Date: November 3, 2021
- Director: Jeymes Samuel
- Cast: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler
- Language: English
- Runtime: 130 min
The Harder They Fall is one of Netflix’s most talked-about Western projects. It features an absolutely stacked, all-black cast including Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Regina King. All of the characters in the film are based on real figures from the nineteenth-century American West.
Created by Jeymes Samuel, the film follows notorious outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who gathers a team of fighters with the aim of killing his sworn enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), upon his escape from prison. The film took home a BAFTA and numerous other awards, making it one of Netflix’s most-celebrated Western projects.
American Primeval
- Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: January 9, 2025
- Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota
- Language: English
As of January 2025, American Primeval is the latest Western project Netflix has to offer. The 6-episode limited series offers a gory, brutal and violent tale. It’s a gritty look at the birth of the unforgiving American west. Created by Mark L. Smith, the series is set in 1857 during the Utah War and follows a mother, Sarah Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son, Devin, fleeing their past and facing the harsh landscapes on the frontiers.
Godless
- Genre: Action, Drama, Western
- Rating: TV-MA
- Release Date: November 22, 2017
- Cast: Jack O\'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy
- Awards: Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 8 wins & 27 nominations total
- Language: English
- Runtime: 452 min
Created by Scott Frank, Godless is a Western drama set in the 1880s, centred around La Belle; a small, mostly female town in the state of New Mexico. The 7-episode limited series follows Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), an injured outlaw on the run from his vengeful mentor Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels).
The series received great critical acclaim, including Emmy Awards, making it arguably the finest Western series Netflix has to offer.
What’s your favorite Netflix Original Western? Let us know in the comments.