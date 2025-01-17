The 10 Best Western Movies and Series on Netflix in 2025 Including ‘American Primeval’

Netflix is home to a plethora of top-class Westerns. From traditional style to more comedic entries, the streamer has it all. Here’s our list of the 10 best Western shows and movies you can stream now!

The release of American Primeval on Netflix and Horizon: An American Saga in the United States has got us thinking about what other Westerns are worth watching. Over the years, Netflix has released many fantastic projects in the genre. In this list, we cover the most highly-rated Westerns. Let’s dig in!

10 El Camino Christmas

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Western

Comedy, Crime, Western Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 8, 2017

December 8, 2017 Director: David E. Talbert

David E. Talbert Cast: Dax Shepard, Kurtwood Smith, Luke Grimes

Dax Shepard, Kurtwood Smith, Luke Grimes Language: English

English Runtime: 89 min Watch on Netflix

We start off with something a little different. While El Camino Christmas may not be a traditional Western in many ways — it’s a comedy, and it’s got a much more modern setting — it still very much captures the Western essence.

Starring Tim Allen and Vincent D’Onofrio, the film sees a young man meeting his father for the first time on Christmas Eve. However, they end up trapped in an liquor store with a group of estranged people during a robbery. If you’re a fan of Westerns looking for something that flips the genre on its head, this is a great choice!

9 The Ridiculous 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: December 11, 2015

December 11, 2015 Director: Frank Coraci

Frank Coraci Cast: Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia

Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia Language: English

English Runtime: 119 min Watch on Netflix

Staying in the world of Western comedies, The Ridiculous 6 is among the best examples out there albeit it was absolutely crapped on when it released as Adam Sandler’s first movie on Netflix. It’s pretty much a parody of The Magnificent Seven, offering plenty of laughs. The cast is impressive, too, including Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Steve Buscemi.

The premise is pretty simple: Orphan Tommy, aka White Knife, discovers that 5 outlaws are his half-brothers, and together they set out to save their father. Let’s get this straight, it’s by no means a fantastic film, but it’s a lot of fun and a wild ride.

8 Concrete Cowboy

Genre: Drama

Drama Rating: R

R Release Date: April 2, 2021

April 2, 2021 Director: Ricky Staub

Ricky Staub Cast: Idris Elba, Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome, Caleb McLaughlin

Idris Elba, Lorraine Toussaint, Jharrel Jerome, Caleb McLaughlin Awards: 1 win.

1 win. Language: English

English Runtime: 111 min Watch on Netflix

Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, Concrete Cowboy offers a fascinating look a side of Western culture. Starring Idris Elba as Harp and Caleb McLaughlin as Cole, the movie chronicles the events that occur within a Philadelphia community of Black cowboys. It draws inspiration from real history, notably the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

In the movie, rebellious teenager Cole moves in with his estranged father, Harp, and becomes involved in his community of Black cowboys. Check out the trailer:

7 Thar

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Western

Crime, Thriller, Western Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Raj Singh Chaudhary Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi

Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik, Jitendra Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi Language: Hindi

Hindi Runtime: 108 min Watch on Netflix

Thar is not a traditional Western. For one, the 2022 movie is set in Rajasthan, India. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie seamlessly blends classic Western cliches with noir themes. The movie follows Siddharth (Harshvardhan Kapoor), a strange outsider who arrives in a rural desert village. His arrival causes seasoned cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) to investigate his sudden appearance… and ultimately uncover his cruel motives.

I love how the movie takes Westerns and spins it into an Indian setting. Particularly, outside visuals and storylines, the score takes a quintessential Western score and infuses it with Indian tropes.

6 The Killer

Genre: Action, Western

Action, Western Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: November 10, 2017

November 10, 2017 Director: Marcelo Galvão

Marcelo Galvão Cast: Maria de Medeiros, Diogo Morgado, Cindy Robinson

Maria de Medeiros, Diogo Morgado, Cindy Robinson Awards: 2 wins & 10 nominations

2 wins & 10 nominations Language: Portuguese

Portuguese Runtime: 99 min Watch on Netflix

The Killer (or O Matador) is a Brazilian Western on Netflix. The 2017 movie was notably the very first Netflix Original production in Brazil. The film’s protagonist is Shaggy (Diogo Morgado), who sets out to learn the truth about his infamous father. On his journey to clarity, Shaggy quickly becomes one of the most feared assassins in the lawless badlands.

The Killer is a stellar entry on Netflix’s roster of Western films, taking a lot of genre cliches and embracing them in its own unique setting.

5 The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Mystery, Romance, Western

Comedy, Drama, Musical, Mystery, Romance, Western Release Date: November 16, 2018

November 16, 2018 Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Ethan Coen, Joel Coen Cast: Liam Neeson, James Franco, David Krumholtz, Clancy Brown

Liam Neeson, James Franco, David Krumholtz, Clancy Brown Language: English

English Runtime: 132 min Watch on Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a 6-part anthology film, set in 19th-century post-Civil War America. The film is unique simply by its format, based on All Gold Canyon by Jack London and The Girl Who Got Rattled by Stewart Edward White. The six stories are all intriguing and compelling and group together nicely.

The cast is superb, especially Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs; an eccentric, cheerful, singing cowboy. I also enjoyed Liam Neeson’s brooding, morally ambiguous character, partnered with limbless The Artist (Harry Melling).

4 The Power of the Dog

Genre: Drama, Romance, Western

Drama, Romance, Western Rating: R

R Release Date: December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 Director: Jane Campion

Jane Campion Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Awards: 5 wins & 6 nominations

5 wins & 6 nominations Language: English

English Runtime: 126 min Watch on Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch shines as cruel rancher Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog, his first Western movie. The film, directed by Jane Campion, got nominated for myriad awards, including Best Picture at the Oscars.

The movie is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. It follows Phil Burbank, whose life is turned upside down when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) introduces his new wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst), as well as her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The film weaves together classic Western vibes with romantic and psychological beats.

3 The Harder They Fall

Genre: Drama, Western

Drama, Western Rating: R

R Release Date: November 3, 2021

November 3, 2021 Director: Jeymes Samuel

Jeymes Samuel Cast: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler

Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler Language: English

English Runtime: 130 min Watch on Netflix

The Harder They Fall is one of Netflix’s most talked-about Western projects. It features an absolutely stacked, all-black cast including Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Regina King. All of the characters in the film are based on real figures from the nineteenth-century American West.

Created by Jeymes Samuel, the film follows notorious outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who gathers a team of fighters with the aim of killing his sworn enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), upon his escape from prison. The film took home a BAFTA and numerous other awards, making it one of Netflix’s most-celebrated Western projects.

2 American Primeval

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 9, 2025

January 9, 2025 Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota

Taylor Kitsch, Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Whigham, Jai Courtney, Preston Mota Language: English Watch on Netflix

As of January 2025, American Primeval is the latest Western project Netflix has to offer. The 6-episode limited series offers a gory, brutal and violent tale. It’s a gritty look at the birth of the unforgiving American west. Created by Mark L. Smith, the series is set in 1857 during the Utah War and follows a mother, Sarah Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son, Devin, fleeing their past and facing the harsh landscapes on the frontiers.

1 Godless

Genre: Action, Drama, Western

Action, Drama, Western Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: November 22, 2017

November 22, 2017 Cast: Jack O\'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy

Jack O\'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy Awards: Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 8 wins & 27 nominations total

Won 3 Primetime Emmys. 8 wins & 27 nominations total Language: English

English Runtime: 452 min Watch on Netflix

Created by Scott Frank, Godless is a Western drama set in the 1880s, centred around La Belle; a small, mostly female town in the state of New Mexico. The 7-episode limited series follows Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), an injured outlaw on the run from his vengeful mentor Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels).

The series received great critical acclaim, including Emmy Awards, making it arguably the finest Western series Netflix has to offer.

What’s your favorite Netflix Original Western? Let us know in the comments.