‘American Primeval’ Netflix Western Series Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Through their production companies, Film 45 and Grand Electric, Peter Berg and Eric Newman are teaming up for a new action-thriller western limited series on Netflix. Here’s everything we know about American Primeval, which will drop on Netflix slightly later than first advertised in January 2025.

Note: This article was first published on on November 4th, 2022 (the first outlet to announce the project) and has been updated to reflect new information. It was last updated in October 2024.

When will American Primeval be released on Netflix?

As part of a slate reveal for 2024, Netflix confirmed that American Primeval would be part of the series slate. However, it wasn’t until October 2024 that Vanity Fair unveiled as part of their first look exclusive of the show that the series would be released on January 9th, 2025.

What to Expect from American Primeval on Netflix

When Netflix officially unveiled the new Western series in late 2022, the streamer confirmed the limited series would consist of 6 episodes and provided a complete synopsis for the series, which reads as follows:

“American Primeval is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world – for a land they truly believe is their destiny. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a lawless and untamed wilderness.”

In that slate unveil for 2024, Netflix also unveiled the first footage from the series and some behind-the-scenes photos. You can find the full video here (American Primeval is found between 1:15 and 1:18), and we’ve screenshotted those clips below:

As part of Vanity Fair’s exclusive, they got a bunch of first-look pictures from the upcoming series and spoke with the two creators behind the show to find out more about their vision with some interesting tidbits. It speaks about the rigorous 145-day shoot with harsh conditions where the cast and crew had to take part in a so-called “Cowboy Camp” for horseback riding and survival skills. Taylor Kitsch reportedly lost significant weight ahead of filming and injured himself early on, while Betty Gilpin endured the shoot in period-specific restrictive costumes.









Who is behind American Primeval on Netflix?

The project is a collaboration between Film 44 (helmed by Peter Berg) and Grand Electric (helmed by Eric Newman). Both are under overall deals with Netflix and have previously partnered up on the upcoming limited series Painkiller.

Peter Berg is confirmed to serve as the sole director in the series while Eric Newman produces.

Berg, through Film 44, struck a deal with Netflix back in March 2021 where he would produce and direct new movies and series for the streamer. Thus far, he’s delivered Spenser Confidential. That deal is expected to be coming to an end after three years in early 2023.

Speaking about the project, Berg said:

“We are very appreciative that Netflix is trusting us to take a big swing with American Primeval. I’m looking forward to taking viewers into the most dynamic, intense, and heart pounding survival tale humanly possible. We are going into the belly of the beast. Cheers to Ted, Bela, Peter and the entire Netflix team for the support!”

Eric Newman, through Grand Electric, has worked on a slew of Netflix projects over the years, with more on the way. He struck his deal back in 2020, which is expected to end by the close of this year.

Newman’s other announced Netflix projects include Rebel Moon, Griselda, and The Upper World.

Mark L. Smith will serve as writer and executive producer on the project behind projects, including Netflix’s The Midnight Sky, The Revenant, and Overlord. Other producers include Tim King and Alex Gayner.

Rachel Tenner serves as the casting director for the new series. Armando Salas will serve as director of photography/cinematographer.

Who will star in Netflix’s American Primeval?

Alongside the show’s initial announcement on December 6th, 2022, Taylor Kitsch was announced to lead the cast. Kitsch, who ranks in the top 1000 stars on IMDb’s STARmeter, is best known for playing Remy LeBeau in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter in Disney’s John Carter, and Tim Riggins in NBC’s Friday Night Lights (last chance to watch in the United States, by the way). He also appeared in Netflix’s Painkiller in 2023.

Kitsch will play the role of Isaac – a traumatized man struggling to overcome his demons and find a reason to live in this brutal and punishing world.

In January 2023, Netflix added 11 new cast members, including:

Jai Courtney (Kaleidoscope, Suicide Squad) will play Virgil Cutter

(Kaleidoscope, Suicide Squad) will play Virgil Cutter Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play Tilly

(American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play Tilly Dane DeHaan (Oppenheimer, The Staircase) will play Jacob Pratt

(Oppenheimer, The Staircase) will play Jacob Pratt Betty Gilpin (Gaslit, GLOW) will star as Sara Rowell

(Gaslit, GLOW) will star as Sara Rowell Nick Hargrove (Devotion) will play Cottrell

(Devotion) will play Cottrell Derek Hinkey (Walker Independence, Horizon) will play Red Feather

(Walker Independence, Horizon) will play Red Feather Saura Lightfoot Leon (Hoard, Masters of the Air) will play Abish

(Hoard, Masters of the Air) will play Abish Preston Mota (Asteroid City) will play Devin Rowell

(Asteroid City) will play Devin Rowell Shawnee Pourier (Stranger Things, Dark Winds) will play Two Moons

(Stranger Things, Dark Winds) will play Two Moons Joe Tippett (Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show) will play James Wolsey

(Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show) will play James Wolsey Shea Whigham (Joker, Boardwalk Empire) will play Jim Bridger

Rounding out the recurring cast includes:

Alex Fine (1883) as Gant

(1883) as Gant Bodhi Rader (Better Call Saul, Into the Wild Frontier) as Cavalry Soldier O’Malley

(Better Call Saul, Into the Wild Frontier) as Cavalry Soldier O’Malley Alex Breaux (When They See Us, Joe Pickett)

(When They See Us, Joe Pickett) Dominic Bogart (Just Mercy) as Frank Cook

(Just Mercy) as Frank Cook Tokala Black Elk (1883) as Buffalo Run

(1883) as Buffalo Run Kip Weeks (Spenser Confidential) as Lt. Pepper

(Spenser Confidential) as Lt. Pepper Mikandrew (Deputy) as Henry

(Deputy) as Henry Jeremy Gauna (The Last Son) as Tall Shadow

(The Last Son) as Tall Shadow Efrain Villa (Primo) as Tadeo

Where is Production up to on Netflix’s American Primeval?

Filming began in February 2023 as planned from late 2022 and continued into July 2023, but the series is among the Netflix roster that’s been impacted by the ongoing Hollywood strikes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2023, Eric Newman stated that filming had not wrapped up on American Primeval but rather that they got to “day 96 of 100-some-odd days,” adding that they’ve shot “85 percent of the show.” Production stopped because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, but he was optimistic that they’d be able to pick up on the show again.

According to Peter Berg’s Instagram – filming picked back up again on the show in January 2024.

The series was filmed at Netflix’s Studios in Albuquerque plus in and around Santa Fe.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed over 4,000 New Mexicans, with 3,420 as background talent, 750 as

crew members, and 20 principal actors. “American Primeval is another high-profile series calling New Mexico home,” New Mexico Film Office Director Amber Dodson said. “But that’s no accident. With partners like Netflix, a universe of skilled local film professionals, diverse business partners, and a sophisticated ecosystem that can sustain large productions over many seasons, there is no doubt New Mexico will benefit from this production and feel the positive economic impacts on the film workforce to local businesses and beyond.”

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s new limited series coming in January 2025? Let us know in the comments.