Every 30 for 30 Documentary on Netflix & What’s Coming Next

30 for 30 is one of the best and longest-running sports documentaries from ESPN. Several years ago, there was a mass removal of these great sports documentaries from the Netflix library, but in 2024, we’re now seeing the return of the 30 for 30 documentaries in the US as part of a new Disney deal.

Since 2009, 30 for 30 from ESPN Films has been one of the premiere sporting shows. From underdog stories, incredible athletes, shocking defeats, and dominant dynasties, 30 for 30 has chronicled some of the best moments in American sports history.

Once one of the 30 for 30 documentaries is added to Netflix, it will remain on the platform for two years before departing the library, according to our intel. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will renew those licenses or if they will wind up on a separate platform altogether.

These are returning to Netflix via a new Disney licensing deal announced late last year. It’ll see 24 30 for 30 documentaries added to Netflix beginning in February 2024 and continuing through to December 2024. We’ll also see 13 other Disney-owned series like Prison Break, White Collar, and The Wonder Years join the service, too.

We’ll continue to inform and update fans as and when we learn of the new 30 for 30 documentaries coming to Netflix.

Current 30 for 30 Documentaries Available on Netflix

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

Director: Ken Rodgers

Sport: American Football | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Added to Netflix: February 5th, 2024

In the early 90s, The Bills once had a legendary team that reached an astonishing four Super Bowls in a row. However, fate was cruel, with Jim Kelly’s team falling at the final hurdle with four straight Superbowl losses.

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Director: Rory Karpf

Sport: Professional Wrestling | Runtime: 77 Minutes

First Added to Netflix: February 5th, 2024

One of the most beloved and controversial wrestlers of all time, ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is a sixteen-time world champion with a career spanning several decades. The documentary explores the life and career of Ric Flair, whose charismatic persona changed wrestling forever.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

Director: Rory Karpf

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Added to Netflix: March 17th, 2024

Christian Laettner spent 13 years in the NBA, but the controversial basketballer made a name for himself in college during the NCAA basketball tournaments, where he would score one of the most dramatic shots in the history of the college game. One of the most disliked stars of the sport, despite being instrumental in Duke winning two national championships Laettner’s clashes on the court with opponents and even teammates made him one of the polarizing figures of the sport. The documentary provides unprecedented access to Laettner, who tells his side of the story alongside side those who played with him and against him.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

Director: Jonathan Hock

Sport: Basketball | Runtime:

Added to Netflix: March 17th, 2024

One of the greatest underdog stories in the history of college basketball, the NC State Wolfpack, which coach Jim Valvano led, was able to overcome nine postseason games that resulted in overtime and one-point finishes to reach the national championship game against the number one team, Houston aka Phi Slamma Jamma. The championship game would feature one of the greatest plays in history.

30 for 30: The Fab Five

Director: Jason Hehir

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: March 17th, 2024

One of the most electric college basketball teams, the 1991 freshman class of the University of Michigan featured Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. Considered one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time, the Fab Five were the first team to make it to the NCAA Championship game with all freshman starters. Four of the five would go on to join the NBA.

30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America

Director: Ezra Edelman

Sport: American Football | Runtime: 7 hours and 47 minutes

Added to Netflix: April 13th, 2024

The Oscar-winning documentary, split into five episodes for release on ESPN in 2016, came to Netflix shortly after the prolific athlete-turned-actor died at 76.

Directed by Ezra Edelman, the docuseries chronicles O.J.’s life from his early years to his days as an NFL star and the court case that captured America.

30 for 30 Documentaries Coming to Netflix Soon

30 for 30: Broke

Director: Billy Corben

Sports: Numerous

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

When you think of famous athletes, the chances are you think of them living the high life in the Hollywood hills, burning money like it’s going out of fashion. This documentary seeks to tell the real story of those who don’t make it to that life.

This particular episode of 30 for 30 aired back in 2012 and opens with the primer: “By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress; within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 percent of former NBA players are broke.”

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play

Directors: Erik Powers and Ken Rodgers

Sports: MLB, NFL

Runtime: 50 minutes

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

Deoin Sanders is the subject of this documentary that aired in January 2019. It documents how he managed to wear two pairs of shoes while playing for the Atlanta Falcons and then going on to play for the Atlanta Braves within a single day.

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

Directors: Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist

Runtime: 104 minutes

Sport: Soccer

Coming to Netflix: May 6th

If you’re a fan of Narcos, you’ll want to add this doc to your watchlist, which first aired on ESPN in June 2010. The documentary rewinds the clock to document how the rise of Pablo Escobar saw an influx of money into the sport and how Andres Escobar was subsequently murdered following an own goal that knocked the team out of the 1994 World Cup.

Previous 30 for 30 Documentaries on Netflix

Before its mass exodus from the Netflix library in 2017, there were dozens of 30 for 30 documentaries in the library.

The table below shows all of the 30 for 30 documentaries that were previously on Netflix.

