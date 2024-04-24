Every 30 for 30 Documentary on Netflix & What’s Coming Next

30 for 30 is one of the best and longest-running sports documentaries from ESPN. Several years ago, there was a mass removal of these great sports documentaries from the Netflix library, but in 2024, we’re now seeing the return of the 30 for 30 documentaries in the US as part of a new Disney deal.
Since 2009, 30 for 30 from ESPN Films has been one of the premiere sporting shows. From underdog stories, incredible athletes, shocking defeats, and dominant dynasties, 30 for 30 has chronicled some of the best moments in American sports history.
Once one of the 30 for 30 documentaries is added to Netflix, it will remain on the platform for two years before departing the library, according to our intel. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will renew those licenses or if they will wind up on a separate platform altogether.
These are returning to Netflix via a new Disney licensing deal announced late last year. It’ll see 24 30 for 30 documentaries added to Netflix beginning in February 2024 and continuing through to December 2024. We’ll also see 13 other Disney-owned series like Prison Break, White Collar, and The Wonder Years join the service, too.
Current 30 for 30 Documentaries Available on Netflix
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
Director: Ken Rodgers
Sport: American Football | Runtime: 102 Minutes
Added to Netflix: February 5th, 2024
In the early 90s, The Bills once had a legendary team that reached an astonishing four Super Bowls in a row. However, fate was cruel, with Jim Kelly’s team falling at the final hurdle with four straight Superbowl losses.
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Director: Rory Karpf
Sport: Professional Wrestling | Runtime: 77 Minutes
First Added to Netflix: February 5th, 2024
One of the most beloved and controversial wrestlers of all time, ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is a sixteen-time world champion with a career spanning several decades. The documentary explores the life and career of Ric Flair, whose charismatic persona changed wrestling forever.
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
Director: Rory Karpf
Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 90 Minutes
Added to Netflix: March 17th, 2024
Christian Laettner spent 13 years in the NBA, but the controversial basketballer made a name for himself in college during the NCAA basketball tournaments, where he would score one of the most dramatic shots in the history of the college game. One of the most disliked stars of the sport, despite being instrumental in Duke winning two national championships Laettner’s clashes on the court with opponents and even teammates made him one of the polarizing figures of the sport. The documentary provides unprecedented access to Laettner, who tells his side of the story alongside side those who played with him and against him.
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
Director: Jonathan Hock
Sport: Basketball | Runtime:
Added to Netflix: March 17th, 2024
One of the greatest underdog stories in the history of college basketball, the NC State Wolfpack, which coach Jim Valvano led, was able to overcome nine postseason games that resulted in overtime and one-point finishes to reach the national championship game against the number one team, Houston aka Phi Slamma Jamma. The championship game would feature one of the greatest plays in history.
30 for 30: The Fab Five
Director: Jason Hehir
Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 95 Minutes
Coming to Netflix: March 17th, 2024
One of the most electric college basketball teams, the 1991 freshman class of the University of Michigan featured Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. Considered one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time, the Fab Five were the first team to make it to the NCAA Championship game with all freshman starters. Four of the five would go on to join the NBA.
30 for 30: O.J.: Made in America
Director: Ezra Edelman
Sport: American Football | Runtime: 7 hours and 47 minutes
Added to Netflix: April 13th, 2024
The Oscar-winning documentary, split into five episodes for release on ESPN in 2016, came to Netflix shortly after the prolific athlete-turned-actor died at 76.
Directed by Ezra Edelman, the docuseries chronicles O.J.’s life from his early years to his days as an NFL star and the court case that captured America.
30 for 30 Documentaries Coming to Netflix Soon
30 for 30: Broke
Director: Billy Corben
Sports: Numerous
Coming to Netflix: May 6th
When you think of famous athletes, the chances are you think of them living the high life in the Hollywood hills, burning money like it’s going out of fashion. This documentary seeks to tell the real story of those who don’t make it to that life.
This particular episode of 30 for 30 aired back in 2012 and opens with the primer: “By the time they have been retired for two years, 78 percent of former NFL players have gone bankrupt or are under financial stress; within five years of retirement, an estimated 60 percent of former NBA players are broke.”
30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play
Directors: Erik Powers and Ken Rodgers
Sports: MLB, NFL
Runtime: 50 minutes
Coming to Netflix: May 6th
Deoin Sanders is the subject of this documentary that aired in January 2019. It documents how he managed to wear two pairs of shoes while playing for the Atlanta Falcons and then going on to play for the Atlanta Braves within a single day.
30 for 30: The Two Escobars
Directors: Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist
Runtime: 104 minutes
Sport: Soccer
Coming to Netflix: May 6th
If you’re a fan of Narcos, you’ll want to add this doc to your watchlist, which first aired on ESPN in June 2010. The documentary rewinds the clock to document how the rise of Pablo Escobar saw an influx of money into the sport and how Andres Escobar was subsequently murdered following an own goal that knocked the team out of the 1994 World Cup.
