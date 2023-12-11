14 Disney Shows Coming to Netflix in 2024 and 2025

Netflix is entering into a new pact with Disney, which will see over a dozen shows from Disney library headed to the service in the United States between January 2024 and February 2025.

Deadline revealed the full list of licensed titles on the way that Netflix will share co-exclusive US streaming rights alongside the new unified Disney/Hulu application launching in March 2024.

Some heavy hitters from Disney’s vast array of networks are on the way, including many titles that have previously streamed on Netflix but were removed to be exclusive to Hulu or Disney+. Titles like Prison Break used to be a staple on Netflix US before its removal in October 2017.

Deadline also notes that Grey’s Anatomy, whose streaming rights have been locked to Netflix for the past decade, will now be part of the upcoming Disney application that includes both Disney+ and Hulu.

Here’s the full list of Disney-owned shows, which all aired on either Hulu, ABC, FX, Fox, or Freeform, headed to Netflix in the US over the next year or so:

The Wonder Years (January 1st, 2024)

(January 1st, 2024) This is Us (January 8th, 2024) Also licensed to Netflix Canada currently

(January 8th, 2024) My Wife & Kids (February 5th, 2024)

(February 5th, 2024) ESPN 30 for 30 (25 episodes coming between February and December 2024)

(25 episodes coming between February and December 2024) The Resident (March 4th, 2024) Already on Netflix in select international regions

(March 4th, 2024) White Collar (April 1st, 2024) Removed from Netflix in October 2018

(April 1st, 2024) Reba (May 6th, 2024)

(May 6th, 2024) Archer (May 13th, 2024) Already on Netflix internationally.

(May 13th, 2024) How I Met Your Mother (June 3rd, 2023)

(June 3rd, 2023) Lost (July 1st, 2024) Removed from Netflix in January 2018

(July 1st, 2024) Prison Break (July 29th, 2024) Removed from Netflix in October 2017

(July 29th, 2024) The Hughleys (September 2nd, 2024)

(September 2nd, 2024) The Bernie Mac Show (January 1st, 2025)

(January 1st, 2025) Home Improvement (February 1st, 2025)

All the titles above will be on Netflix for 18 months before being removed.

This news comes after Disney’s earnings in early November, where Disney CEO Bob Iger said they would be licensing some titles to Netflix again after years of turning the taps off. Iger had previously compared licensing to Netflix as “selling the enemy nukes.”

We’ve already begun seeing some Disney-owned movies hitting Netflix in select regions, including the US. Several 20th Century movies have started popping up on Netflix in the US and internationally in recent weeks. The US saw the addition of two of the early Taken movies on December 1st; before that, we saw Prometheus drop in mid-November. In other regions, titles like Planet of the Apes have been dropping.

The move demonstrates Netflix’s continued efforts in licensing in the United States and around the world.

Which Disney-owned series from ABC, Fox, or FX are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix again? Let us know in the comments.