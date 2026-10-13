First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2026

There’s plenty to look forward to on Netflix in November 2026. Here’s your early preview of what’s coming to Netflix UK in November 2026.

Between licensed titles and Netflix Originals, there’s plenty to choose from this month. On the licensed front, subscribers can look forward to Interstellar and Nosferatu. As for Netflix Originals, November will debut the war drama The Mosquito Bowl, the thriller-mystery Heartland, and Oh Jung Mi’s Oscar contender Possible Love.

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This month on television, it’s a month of great returns, including The Empress, Black Doves, and The Hunting Wives. As for new television shows, subscribers can look forward to some exciting new limited series such as The Alruists and The Blue Road.

For animation fans, a major collaboration between studios Sunrise and Shaft brings the new anime Fool Night. This month also features Steps, an alternate take on the Cinderella story.

Please note that this is a live page and not the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in November 2026. More titles will be announced throughout October and November, so bookmark this page and keep a close eye on what’s coming.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 1, 2026

Lumo the Lapland Reindeer (Season 1) – Children’s preschool animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 2, 2026

The Pelican Brief (1993) – Legal thriller starring Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington. After a law student writes a speculative legal brief exposing a conspiracy behind the assassination of two Supreme Court Justices, she becomes a target and must team up with an investigative reporter to stay alive.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 3, 2026

Bass X Machina (Season 1) N – Adult animated steampunk Western starring Brian Tyree Henry. In a lawless frontier overrun by outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family.

– Adult animated steampunk Western starring Brian Tyree Henry. In a lawless frontier overrun by outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father must become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) N – One-man stage special starring boxing legend Mike Tyson. Delivering raw stories and unfiltered humor, the former heavyweight champion reflects on his wild younger years and life as an aging warrior.

– One-man stage special starring boxing legend Mike Tyson. Delivering raw stories and unfiltered humor, the former heavyweight champion reflects on his wild younger years and life as an aging warrior. Will Trent (Seasons) – Crime procedural starring Ramón Rodríguez. Raised in Atlanta’s harsh foster care system, Special Agent Will Trent uses his unique perspective to solve the GBI’s toughest cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 4, 2026

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) N – Holiday family drama starring Dennis Quaid, Mary Steenburgen, and Milo Ventimiglia. When a medical emergency throws their household into turmoil, a grieving grandfather, his granddaughter, and their dogs must rally together for Christmas

– Holiday family drama starring Dennis Quaid, Mary Steenburgen, and Milo Ventimiglia. When a medical emergency throws their household into turmoil, a grieving grandfather, his granddaughter, and their dogs must rally together for Christmas Anesthesia (Season 1) N – Polish medical drama starring Leszek Lichota and Karolina Gruszka. After an ill-fated operation, a talented doctor leaves a prestigious clinic to rebuild his life at a provincial hospital

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 5, 2026

Black Doves (Season 2) N – British spy thriller starring Keira Knightley andBen Whishaw. With her husband poised to become Prime Minister and her handler ensnared in a ruthless internal plot, undercover spy Helen reunites with triggerman Sam.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) – Romantic Christmas film starring Merritt Patterson and Andrew Cooper.

– Romantic Christmas film starring Merritt Patterson and Andrew Cooper. Interstellar (2014) – Sci-fi epic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. As Earth becomes uninhabitable, a former NASA pilot leads a desperate mission through a wormhole to save humanity.

– Sci-fi epic directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. As Earth becomes uninhabitable, a former NASA pilot leads a desperate mission through a wormhole to save humanity. North of North (Season 2) N – Canadian comedy series starring Anna Lambe. After a spontaneous and public exit from her marriage, a young Inuk mother tries to reinvent herself in her tiny Arctic hometown.

– Canadian comedy series starring Anna Lambe. After a spontaneous and public exit from her marriage, a young Inuk mother tries to reinvent herself in her tiny Arctic hometown. Overacting (2026) N – Thai action-comedy film starring Teng Therdtherng and Bow Maylada Susri. A legendary retired cop suffering from memory loss is pulled back into the fray to settle an old score with his arch-nemesis.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 6, 2026

Possible Love (2026) N – Korean drama directed by Lee Chang-dong and starring Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong. Two married couples from opposite walks of life confront their hidden desires while filming a documentary.

Under Siege (Limited Series) N – Colombian historical drama starring Natalia Reyes and Luna Baxter. Inspired by true events in November 1985, guerrilla commandos seize Bogotá’s Palace of Justice and take over 300 people hostage.

– Colombian historical drama starring Natalia Reyes and Luna Baxter. Inspired by true events in November 1985, guerrilla commandos seize Bogotá’s Palace of Justice and take over 300 people hostage. Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) N – Spanish true-crime documentary. After surviving a brutal attack in her home, Isabel Fuentes is murdered in her hospital room, prompting an examination of how the system failed her.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 7, 2026

Nosferatu (2024) – Gothic horror film directed by Robert Eggers, set in 19th-century Germany, where an ancient Transylvanian vampire stalks a haunted young woman and brings untold terror.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 9, 2026

Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) N – Preschool series from DreamWorks Animation, and a spin-off of Gabby’s Dollhouse.

– Preschool series from DreamWorks Animation, and a spin-off of Gabby’s Dollhouse. The Good Lawyer (2026) N – French legal drama starring Laurent Lafitte. After overdosing in court and completing rehab, a brilliant criminal defense lawyer has just one week to prepare for trial and save his career.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 10, 2026

The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again (Season 3) N – South Korean unscripted series featuring celebrity guests who face off in games of wit and strategy.

– South Korean unscripted series featuring celebrity guests who face off in games of wit and strategy. Last One Standing (Season 4) N – Japanese unscripted comedy competition hosted by comedy duo Chidori.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 11, 2026

Avedon (2026) N – Documentary film directed by Ron Howard. Chronicles the life, legacy, and artistic genius of Richard Avedon, whose iconic portraiture and fashion photography reshaped 20th-century visual culture.

– Documentary film directed by Ron Howard. Chronicles the life, legacy, and artistic genius of Richard Avedon, whose iconic portraiture and fashion photography reshaped 20th-century visual culture. The Body (Season 1) N – Teen psychological drama. After a Catholic high school dance team’s initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town.

– Teen psychological drama. After a Catholic high school dance team’s initiation ritual goes horribly wrong, the girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that trigger mass hysteria across their town. ChiaroScuro (Season 1) N – Italian crime series. When a serial killer stages murders inspired by famous artworks in Rome, a brilliant art advisor teams up with a clueless police inspector.

– Italian crime series. When a serial killer stages murders inspired by famous artworks in Rome, a brilliant art advisor teams up with a clueless police inspector. The Gospel of Christmas (2026) N – Holiday musical drama written and directed by Tyler Perry. A struggling pastor inherits his family’s church in a troubled New York neighborhood and must rediscover his faith before Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 12, 2026

The Empress (Season 3) N – German historical drama starring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant. In the third and final season, Empress Elisabeth leaves Vienna amid worsening health, court pressures, and the breakdown of her marriage after Emperor Franz returns traumatized from war.

– German historical drama starring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant. In the third and final season, Empress Elisabeth leaves Vienna amid worsening health, court pressures, and the breakdown of her marriage after Emperor Franz returns traumatized from war. Miracles of the ER (Season 1) N – Taiwanese medical drama. An elite team of emergency doctors and first-year residents navigate life-or-death crises, hospital politics, and ethical dilemmas.

– Taiwanese medical drama. An elite team of emergency doctors and first-year residents navigate life-or-death crises, hospital politics, and ethical dilemmas. Never Surrender (2026) N – Indonesian action thriller starring Lukman Sardi. When a gang of ruthless criminals terrorizes a remote village, a tough ex-soldier becomes a one-man army to protect his grandchildren and confront past regrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 13, 2026

Heartland (2026) N – Crime thriller written and directed by Shana Feste, starring Jessica Chastain as a reclusive country music legend who confronts her past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly to find her missing niece.

Murder in Galicia (Limited Series) N – Spanish true-crime drama. Inspired by a shocking real-life case, a Civil Guard sergeant investigates a brutal home attack and suspects the victim’s husband.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 14, 2026

Alan’s Universe (Season 1) – Series from popular YouTuber Alan Chikin Chow.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 15, 2026

One Year to Live, Buy a Man (2026) N – Japanese romantic drama. Given a year to live after a cancer diagnosis, a deeply frugal 40-year-old woman finally spends her savings to “buy” a struggling pink-haired nightclub host, sparking an unexpected romance.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 18, 2026

Gentle Monster (2026) N – Psychological drama. A concert pianist’s idyllic family life unravels when police investigate her husband for a disturbing crime.

– Psychological drama. A concert pianist’s idyllic family life unravels when police investigate her husband for a disturbing crime. Guarding Stars (2026) N – Romantic Christmas film starring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester. When a reclusive movie star needs protection from a stalker, a skilled bodyguard is hired to pose as his girlfriend at his family’s Christmas gathering.

– Romantic Christmas film starring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester. When a reclusive movie star needs protection from a stalker, a skilled bodyguard is hired to pose as his girlfriend at his family’s Christmas gathering. The Law of Beasts (Limited Series) N – Polish drama series inspired by true events that led to the creation of Poland’s controversial Beast Law.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 19, 2026

The Altruists (Limited Series) N – Biographical crime-drama starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle. The series follows fraudsters Sam Bankman-Fried and his girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, whose ambitious attempt to revolutionize the financial system leads to a $36 billion fraud.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 20, 2026

The Blue Road (Limited Series) N – Collaborative South Korean and Japanese crime drama. When mutilated bodies with cryptic messages are found in South Korea and Japan, two detectives from Seoul and Tokyo team up for an international manhunt.

On Behalf of My Son (2026) N – Brazilian drama. A mother is forced to confront the truth about her son’s death, whose suicide led to the deaths of several others, leading her to seek out the victims’ families and apologize.

– Brazilian drama. A mother is forced to confront the truth about her son’s death, whose suicide led to the deaths of several others, leading her to seek out the victims’ families and apologize. Steps (2026) N – Animated children’s film starring Ali Wong as Lilith, Cinderella’s stepsister, who is blamed for a magical mishap at the Royal Ball. She must work alongside Cinderella and a troll in order to save the kingdom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 23, 2026

Sesame Street (Season 57) N – Beloved preschool entertainment series. The iconic show returns with more celebrity guests who teach children valuable lessons.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 25, 2026

The Mosquito Bowl (2026) N – Biographical war drama starring Bill Skarsgård and Ray Nicholson. With the invasion of Okinawa looming, the star footballers of two different marine divisions compete in a legendary game; for many, it would be their last.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 26, 2026

Always on Call (Season 1) N – Norwegian medical drama. Follows surgeon Sofia, who has more talent than patience, as she is thrust into the chaotic environment of an ER to save her career.

Fool Night (Season 1) N – Japanese anime collab between studios Sunrise and Shaft. In the not-too-distant future where humanity relies on Transfloration technology, which transforms dying humans into plants to combat an oxygen shortage.

– Japanese anime collab between studios Sunrise and Shaft. In the not-too-distant future where humanity relies on Transfloration technology, which transforms dying humans into plants to combat an oxygen shortage. The Hunting Wives (Season 2) N – Crime-thriller starring Brittany Snow. Sophie and Margo are initially at odds. However, when old secrets and new foes force them back together, they must determine if they are the hunters or the hunted in East Texas.

– Crime-thriller starring Brittany Snow. Sophie and Margo are initially at odds. However, when old secrets and new foes force them back together, they must determine if they are the hunters or the hunted in East Texas. NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Rams (Live) N – Netflix’s first-ever Thanksgiving game as the Green Bay Packers head to the SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 27, 2026

The Child (2026) N – Spanish crime drama starring Belén Cuesta. Inspired by the 1980 Ortuella gas explosion, a mother and grandfather struggle to overcome their devastating loss.

– Spanish crime drama starring Belén Cuesta. Inspired by the 1980 Ortuella gas explosion, a mother and grandfather struggle to overcome their devastating loss. The Hunchback, Soul of Paris (2026) N – French historical drama starring Vincent Cassel and Daphné Patakia. Set in 1830s Paris, a hunchback hunted for medical experiments is caught between political turmoil and an impossible love as cholera threatens the city.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in November 2026? Let us know in the comments below!