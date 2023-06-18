Netflix Added 25 New Movies and Series This Week: June 18th, 2023

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of everything new on Netflix in the United States, plus what’s been charting well in the top 10s throughout the week.

Want to look at what’s coming next week on Netflix? There are at least another 23 releases coming up, including The Perfect Find and the new animated series Skull Island.

Best New Movies and Series This Weekend

Over the weekend, we saw a number of great new titles so let’s run through a few of them:

Article Continues Below...

The Mule (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Director: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Clint Eastwood, Patrick L. Reyes, Cesar De León

Writer: Nick Schenk, Sam Dolnick

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

The unexpected new release over the weekend is undoubtedly Clint Eastwood’s The Mule, released in theaters five years ago.

Here’s what you can expect from the crime thriller:

“In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturalist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel.”

The movie scored well with critics and audiences alike, with Linda Marric from HeyUGuys citing the cast being the main draw of the film, saying:

“A range of fine performances save The Mule from the age and rage of Eastwood’s later films, Taissa Farmiga, Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena are on fine form, and worth watching.”

Suits (Seasons 1-8)

As we first revealed, Netflix got its hands on one of the best lawyer shows ever. Yes, we’re talking about Suits starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, and of course, Meghan Markle.

Set in New York City, the show follows a young lawyer (without a qualification to be there) recruited to a prestigious firm under the guise of Harvey Specter.

Sadly, Netflix didn’t quite get all nine seasons. It’s unclear why season 9 didn’t come to Netflix, but hopefully, it’ll be added long before you complete your first watch or rewatch, depending on which camp you sit in.

TUDUM: A Global Fan Event

Last night, you may have caught the live stream of Netflix’s TUDUM – a fan event that showcased some of Netflix’s upcoming titles, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, and 3 Body Problem. We’ve got full event coverage in our roundup piece, but if you want to watch the stars showcase their titles, the show is well worth watching.

Be warned – this title is currently set to expire this week. It’s unclear whether it’ll be converted into just a normal title on the service.

If it should leave Netflix, the live stream will continue archiving on YouTube for the foreseeable future:

Full List of New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Week

Note: A full list of what’s new on Netflix can be found via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

15 New Movies Added This Week

47 Ronin (2013)

Accepted (2006)

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) Netflix Original

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original

Dunkirk (2017)

Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Ingoma (2015)

Obara’M (2022)

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023)

Race (2016)

The Bad Family (2021)

The Mule (2018)

THE VILLAGE (2023) Netflix Original

Tudum 2023: A Global Fan Event (2023) Netflix Original

Unbroken (2014)

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19)

King the Land (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Married at First Sight (Season 12)

Our Planet (Season 2) Netflix Original

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Suits (Seasons 1-8)

The Surrogacy (Season 1)

Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2)

When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Boss Baby (58 points) The Angry Birds Movie (50 points) We’re the Millers (42 points) Zookeeper (34 points) Mean Girls (33 points) Forever My Girl (30 points) The Choice (20 points) Extraction 2 (10 points) The Kingdom (10 points) Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (9 points) Funny People (8 points) Extraction (7 points) Sing 2 (6 points) 47 Ronin (5 points) Stronger (5 points) Missing (2 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Never Have I Ever (56 points) Manifest (50 points) FUBAR (37 points) S.W.A.T. (35 points) Bloodhounds (34 points) All American (29 points) Black Mirror (20 points) The Surrogacy (18 points) Arnold (18 points) Tex Mex Motors (16 points) Fake Profile (8 points) The Ultimatum: Queer Love (4 points) Our Planet (3 points) Married at First Sight (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.