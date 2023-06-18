Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 19th to 25th, 2023

23 new movies and series are headed to Netflix this week.

by
Published on EST

coming to netflix this week june 19 25 2023

Pictured: Take Care of Maya, The Perfect Find and Skull Island

As June draws to a close, a quieter week awaits on Netflix over the next seven days. Here’s your look forward to all the new movies and series currently scheduled to arrive throughout the week.

We’re slowly getting a good picture of what’s coming up on Netflix in July 2023, so check out that list here. We’ll likely get a more complete picture throughout the week.

As always, you can find an expansive list of what’s new on Netflix via our dedicated section.

Article Continues Below...

On the removal front this week, we’ll see the departure of the excellent French Netflix Original movie, The Wolf’s Call, alongside two other Netflix Originals in the form of the replay for TUDUM and Us and Them. All three seasons of USA Network’s Shooter will also depart midway through the week.

Most Anticipated New Releases This Week

Take Care of Maya

Coming to Netflix: Monday

One of the three documentaries Netflix has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year is Take Care of Maya, a thought-provoking and tear-inducing story of a 10-year-old girl who was admitted to a children’s hospital. After being there for quite some time, doctors struggled to comprehend Maya’s rare illness, and her family began questioning what they were being told, leading to a legal battle.

Skull Island (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Skull Island is one of two major animation projects coming from Legendary (the other being Tomb Raider). This new series features the iconic King Kong and has traditionally been made into feature films for Warner Bros. Pictures.

The series revolves around a group of survivors who land on Skull Island and must do what it takes to survive.

Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, and Betty Gilpin voice various characters throughout.

The Perfect Find (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Friday 

Based on the book by Tia Williams, this new feature film stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Gina Torres, and La La Anthony.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from Netflix’s movie of the week:

“After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix Next Week

Please note: This list primarily covers Netflix in the United States. Lineups in other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on June 19th

  • My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
  • Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Take Care of Maya (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 20th

  • 85 South: Ghetto Legends (2023) Netflix Original
  • Bunk’d (Season 6 – Learning the Ropes)

Coming to Netflix on June 21st

  • 90ML (2019)
  • Break Point (Part 2) Netflix Original
  • Madre de alquiler (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Namo Venkatesa (2010)
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

  • Glamorous (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Skull Island (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Sleeping Dog (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

  • Catching Killers (Season 3) Netflix Original
  • Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper (2019)
  • iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023) Netflix Original
  • King of Clones (2023) Netflix Original
  • Make Me Believe (2023) Netflix Original
  • On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (2022)
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3) Netflix Original
  • The Perfect Find (2023) Netflix Original
  • Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) Netflix Original

What are you checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 19th to 25th, 2023

Article by

Founder and webmaster of What's on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]


More from Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address