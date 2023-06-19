‘Transformers: EarthSpark’ Licensed to Netflix Internationally; Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is now streaming home for Transformers: EarthSpark alongside Paramount+, with the series streaming on Netflix in most regions worldwide from June 16th, 2023.

Episodes 1 through 10 of season 1 were added to Netflix in most regions around the world, excluding three regions. The United States, Australia, and Canada didn’t get access to the series, which streams exclusively on Paramount+ as a Paramount+ Original.

The series was notably added to Netflix UK, which currently streams on Paramount+.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Allied with a family of humans, a new generation of Transformers searches for purpose while defending Earth from threatening evil forces.”

The series’ voice cast includes Kathreen Khavari, Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, Rory McCann, Kari Wahlgren, Marc Evan Jackson, and Clancy Brown.

18 episodes as part of season 1 have been released on Paramount+ thus far, with the first ten episodes dropping in November 2022 and a further eight in March 2023. The series also airs on linear in the United States on Nickelodeon. 26 episodes are planned for season 1, with a season 2 renewal confirmed.

Will Transformers: EarthSpark come to Netflix in the United States, Canada or Australia?

Potentially but it’s not currently planned.

As mentioned above, the series is marketed as a Paramount+ Original in the US. Despite Hasbro selling the rights internationally, we expect it’s been given to Nickelodeon and Paramount+ exclusively in the US, CA, and AU.

Netflix in the US (and internationally in certain cases) remains the streaming home to many other animated Transformers titles. Licensed titles in the US, you can access all of Transformers: Rescue Bots, Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, and Transformers: Cyberverse.

Globally, Netflix holds the exclusive rights to Transformers: BotBots and Transformers: War for Cybertron.

