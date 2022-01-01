New Indian (Hindi) Movies & Shows on Netflix: December 2021

Netflix closed out 2021 with a bang, debuting two new Indian Original series and the Original Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, which got a high profile Christmas Eve release. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in December 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: December 2021

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Language: Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhimanyu Singh

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: December 2

Akshay Kumar headlines Sooryavanshi as an anti-terrorism officer tasked with stopping a sleeper cell’s attack on Mumbai. This is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty’s “Cop Universe” of movies. The first film — Singham, starring Ajay Devgn — is also on Netflix. While Sooryavanshi has multiple dialogue options besides its original Hindi, they must be chosen from within the movie’s menu (unlike other Indian titles that have separate entries for each language).

Kurup (2021)

Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 154 Minutes

Director: Srinath Rajendran

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 14

Based on a true story, Dulquer Salmaan plays the eponymous fugitive in a plot that embellishes on a notorious murder and insurance fraud case in Kerala in the 1980s. Originally filmed in Malayalam, Kurup has separate Netflix entries for its four other dialogue options.

Kadaseela Biriyani (2020)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: Nishanth Kalidindi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Vasanth Selvam, Vijay Ram

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 17

Three brothers — two of them violent, one of them not — concoct a risky plan to avenge their father’s murder by a powerful landowner. Things go from bad to worse in this black comedy when the brothers find themselves up against a foe who’s even crazier than they are.

Minnal Murali (2021) N

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Basil Joseph

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Femina George, Guru Somasundaram

Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: December 24

A small-town tailor’s plans to move to the United States are put on hold when he gains superpowers after being struck by lightning on Christmas Eve. But he wasn’t the only one struck by that bolt of lightning, and the heroic tailor is soon forced to defend his village against a formidable enemy.

Govinda Govinda (2021)

Language: Kannada

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Thilak

Cast: Roopesh Shetty, Bhavana, Sumanth Shailendra

Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 26

While an aspiring filmmaker narrates his screenplay to a top actress, three college students fake their friend’s kidnapping in order to help her escape her overbearing father. Then things get weird. Govinda Govinda is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

Kaaval (2021)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 146 Minutes

Director: Nithin Renji Panicker

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, Rachel David

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 26

It’s been years since former friends and business partners Thamban (Suresh Gopi) and Antony (Renji Panicker) had a falling out. But when a now-disabled Antony’s family is threatened, he reaches out to his old ally — the only man he can trust to protect them.

New Indian Series on Netflix: December 2021

Aranyak (2021) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 10

Officer Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) is about to go on leave when a French tourist goes missing in the foothills of the Himalayas. Is the woman’s disappearance political or supernatural in nature? This Indian crime drama with Scandavian noir vibes hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but it seems like a good candidate for a second season.

Decoupled (2021) N

Language: English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Madhavan, Surveen Chawla

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 17

Married couple Arya and Shruthi — him a popular novelist and her a startup founder — announce their impending divorce at a party that reveals the absurdities of their upper-crust lives. Decoupled is show creator Manu Joseph’s second Netflix Original project after his 2020 film Serious Men.

Chhota Bheem (2021)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 78

Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: December 27

Season 14 of the Chhota Bheem series finds the brave little superhero defending the villagers of Dholakpur from evil with the help of his loyal friends.

