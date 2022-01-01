New Indian (Hindi) Movies & Shows on Netflix: December 2021

Netflix closed out 2021 with a bang, debuting two new Indian Original series and the Original Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, which got a high profile Christmas Eve release. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in December 2021.
N = Netflix Original
New Indian Movies on Netflix: December 2021
Sooryavanshi (2021)
Language: Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu
Runtime: 143 Minutes
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Abhimanyu Singh
Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: December 2
Akshay Kumar headlines Sooryavanshi as an anti-terrorism officer tasked with stopping a sleeper cell’s attack on Mumbai. This is the fourth film in director Rohit Shetty’s “Cop Universe” of movies. The first film — Singham, starring Ajay Devgn — is also on Netflix. While Sooryavanshi has multiple dialogue options besides its original Hindi, they must be chosen from within the movie’s menu (unlike other Indian titles that have separate entries for each language).
Kurup (2021)
Language: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, & Telugu
Runtime: 154 Minutes
Director: Srinath Rajendran
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne
Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 14
Based on a true story, Dulquer Salmaan plays the eponymous fugitive in a plot that embellishes on a notorious murder and insurance fraud case in Kerala in the 1980s. Originally filmed in Malayalam, Kurup has separate Netflix entries for its four other dialogue options.
Kadaseela Biriyani (2020)
Language: Tamil
Runtime: 111 Minutes
Director: Nishanth Kalidindi
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Vasanth Selvam, Vijay Ram
Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 17
Three brothers — two of them violent, one of them not — concoct a risky plan to avenge their father’s murder by a powerful landowner. Things go from bad to worse in this black comedy when the brothers find themselves up against a foe who’s even crazier than they are.
Minnal Murali (2021) N
Language: Malayalam
Runtime: 158 Minutes
Director: Basil Joseph
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Femina George, Guru Somasundaram
Genre: Action, Adventure | Added to Netflix: December 24
A small-town tailor’s plans to move to the United States are put on hold when he gains superpowers after being struck by lightning on Christmas Eve. But he wasn’t the only one struck by that bolt of lightning, and the heroic tailor is soon forced to defend his village against a formidable enemy.
Govinda Govinda (2021)
Language: Kannada
Runtime: 137 Minutes
Director: Thilak
Cast: Roopesh Shetty, Bhavana, Sumanth Shailendra
Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 26
While an aspiring filmmaker narrates his screenplay to a top actress, three college students fake their friend’s kidnapping in order to help her escape her overbearing father. Then things get weird. Govinda Govinda is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.
Kaaval (2021)
Language: Malayalam
Runtime: 146 Minutes
Director: Nithin Renji Panicker
Cast: Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, Rachel David
Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 26
It’s been years since former friends and business partners Thamban (Suresh Gopi) and Antony (Renji Panicker) had a falling out. But when a now-disabled Antony’s family is threatened, he reaches out to his old ally — the only man he can trust to protect them.
New Indian Series on Netflix: December 2021
Aranyak (2021) N
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 8
Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana
Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 10
Officer Kasturi Dogra (Raveena Tandon) is about to go on leave when a French tourist goes missing in the foothills of the Himalayas. Is the woman’s disappearance political or supernatural in nature? This Indian crime drama with Scandavian noir vibes hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but it seems like a good candidate for a second season.
Decoupled (2021) N
Language: English
Seasons: 1
Episodes: 8
Cast: Madhavan, Surveen Chawla
Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 17
Married couple Arya and Shruthi — him a popular novelist and her a startup founder — announce their impending divorce at a party that reveals the absurdities of their upper-crust lives. Decoupled is show creator Manu Joseph’s second Netflix Original project after his 2020 film Serious Men.
Chhota Bheem (2021)
Language: Hindi
Seasons: 4
Episodes: 78
Cast: Vatsal Dubey, Julie Tejwani, Rupa Bhimani
Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: December 27
Season 14 of the Chhota Bheem series finds the brave little superhero defending the villagers of Dholakpur from evil with the help of his loyal friends.
