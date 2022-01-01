Netflix Original Series ‘Retribution’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022

The four-episode British miniseries called Retribution is soon set to leave Netflix globally. The series, which is labeled as a Netflix Original, is leaving on January 30th, 2022.

Known as One of Us in the UK, Retribution as it’s labeled on is a British thriller mini-series that follows detectives looking into a newlywed couple who have been killed amongst tensions between their feuding families.

The series went on to win a number of awards in the UK and carries a 7.0 rating on IMDb and is absolutely one of the hidden gems of the Netflix lineup.

Among the stars featured in the British show includes Adrian Edmondson, Gary Lewis, Georgina Campbell, Joanna Vanderham, Joe Dempsie, John Lynch, Julie Graham, Juliet Stevenson, Kate Bracken, and Laura Fraser.

The series was written by Harry and Jack Williams and directed by William McGregor.

First added to Netflix on January 30th, 2018, the show is now set to depart with removal notices showing for January 30th, 2022. That means your last day to watch Retribution on Netflix is January 29th, 2022.

Retribution is one of the first major Netflix Original removals in 2022. For anyone that follows What’s on Netflix, you’ll know that Netflix Originals leaving the service is an increasingly common occurrence. It’s almost always down to Netflix’s poor labeling of its content and not differentiating between the different types of Netflix Original.

This show falls under the exclusive international distribution category whereby Netflix carries the show with its branding for a number of years before it departs.

All3Media are behind the show who created the show for the BBC where it aired between August and September 2016. It’s thought that BBC Studios handle all distribution for the show so where it ends up next will be down to them. We have seen other BBC shows head over to services like BritBox or AcornTV.

Did you ever check out Retribution on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.