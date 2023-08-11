New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 11th, 2023

Happy Friday, and welcome to your first recap of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ll be looking at the 17 new titles that have dropped onto the service this week and what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s.

Looking for what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the rest of August 2023? There’s plenty to look forward to. Highlights include the brand new series One Piece, The Monkey King, and just recently announced, the new Russell Crowe horror, The Pope’s Exorcist.

If you’re not from the US but rather the UK, we’ve covered all the 20+ new titles to land on your service separately here.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

Painkiller (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, West Duchovny

Runtime: 51 mins

The big new release of the week thus far has been Painkiller, a new fictionalized limited series that treads in the footsteps that Dopesick walked just a few years ago.

Over the course of the six episodes, you’ll see the opioid crisis that continues to have long-lasting impacts across the United States documented from the points of views of the executives and victims.

Mech Cadets (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Aparna Brielle, Josh Sundquist, Ming-Na Wen

Runtime: 30 mins

Coming from the talented folks at Polygon Pictures in Japan and in collaboration with Boom! Studios (who work with Netflix under an overall deal) comes a brand new animated series based on the comic book series.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in:

“Set fifty years in the future after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, teenager Stanford Yu works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he’s only dreamed of one thing his entire life — to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer-space who came to our aid. When he finally gets his shot, Stanford and his classmates must put aside all personal differences and work together as a team in order to defend humanity against a new invasion of aliens.”

Heart of Stone (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer

Writer: Greg Rucka, Allison Schroeder

Runtime: 122 min / 2h 2m

We round out our picks with Heart of Stone which is undoubtedly the title you’ll be hearing most about into the weekend, although, given the reviews, it’s highly unlikely you’ll hear about it beyond that.

Gal Gadot leads the cast of this new big-budget action thriller that’s only managed a measly 33% (up from 25% this morning) on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

Here’s what you can expect if you plan to check it out this weekend:

“An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.”

Full List of New Releases So Far This Week

9 New Movies Added

Adipurush (2023) – TV-14 – Hindi – While serving a long exile, a righteous warrior prince sets out on an epic journey across land and sea to rescue his wife from a demon king.

– TV-14 – Hindi – While serving a long exile, a righteous warrior prince sets out on an epic journey across land and sea to rescue his wife from a demon king. Gen Hoshino Concert Recollections 2015-2023 () – TV-MA – Japanese – From “Hitori Edge” to “Pop Virus” and beyond, this collection of live performances features highlights from a selection of Gen Hoshino’s concert tours.

– TV-MA – Japanese – From “Hitori Edge” to “Pop Virus” and beyond, this collection of live performances features highlights from a selection of Gen Hoshino’s concert tours. Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jagun Jagun (2023) – TV-MA – Yoruba – A young man determined to become a powerful warrior joins an elite army, encountering the wrath of a maniacal warlord and the love of a fierce woman.

– TV-MA – Yoruba – A young man determined to become a powerful warrior joins an elite army, encountering the wrath of a maniacal warlord and the love of a fierce woman. Marry My Dead Body (2022) – TV-MA – Mandarin – After finding an odd envelope, Policeman Ming-han’s life takes a spooky turn: He’s now wed to a ghost husband, and they must solve a crime together.

– TV-MA – Mandarin – After finding an odd envelope, Policeman Ming-han’s life takes a spooky turn: He’s now wed to a ghost husband, and they must solve a crime together. Padmini (2023) – TV-PG – Malayalam – After an ill-fated wedding night, a college professor becomes an object of ridicule. To win a second chance at love, he must face an uphill legal battle.

– TV-PG – Malayalam – After an ill-fated wedding night, a college professor becomes an object of ridicule. To win a second chance at love, he must face an uphill legal battle. The One for Sarah (2022) – TV-MA – English – As a fashion designer recovers from trauma, her quest to regain her self-worth takes a few twisty turns through a series of relationships.

– TV-MA – English – As a fashion designer recovers from trauma, her quest to regain her self-worth takes a few twisty turns through a series of relationships. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Reunited with Lancelot for the first time since their tragic accident, Tristan must learn to conquer his inner demons in order to save his mother’s life.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Reunited with Lancelot for the first time since their tragic accident, Tristan must learn to conquer his inner demons in order to save his mother’s life. Untold: Johnny Football (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself.

8 New TV Series Added

Down for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating.

– TV-14 – English – A heartwarming quest for love, this feel-good reality show follows several people with Down syndrome as they navigate the trials and triumphs of dating. Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Rappers, writers and experts detail the influence of women on hip-hop music and culture in this docuseries honoring the trailblazers and game-changers.

– TV-MA – English – Rappers, writers and experts detail the influence of women on hip-hop music and culture in this docuseries honoring the trailblazers and game-changers. LEGO® DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Season 1 – Part 2)

Mech Cadets (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

– TV-Y7 – English – An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders. Painkiller (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth.

– TV-MA – English – The causes and consequences of America’s opioid epidemic unfold in this drama following its perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth. Pending Train (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – One regular Tokyo morning, passengers suddenly find themselves fighting for their very survival when their train car jumps into an apocalyptic future.

– TV-14 – Japanese – One regular Tokyo morning, passengers suddenly find themselves fighting for their very survival when their train car jumps into an apocalyptic future. Saving Our Marriage (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – A group of struggling married couples enlists the help of counselors Ilze and Paul to rekindle the flame that once fueled their relationships.

– TV-MA – English – A group of struggling married couples enlists the help of counselors Ilze and Paul to rekindle the flame that once fueled their relationships. Zombieverse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix US for August 11th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer Untold: Johnny Football 2 Suits Despicable Me 2 3 Sweet Magnolias Fatale 4 Fisk River Wild 5 My Happy Marriage Despicable Me 6 Heartstopper Safe 7 Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop The Fast and the Furious 8 The Witcher Non-Stop 9 A Perfect Story Bee Movie 10 Fatal Seduction Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.