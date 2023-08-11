‘QB1: Beyond The Lights’ Season 4 Revived Away From Netflix

Tubi will soon be the new streaming home to a brand new season of a Netflix Original title, QB1: Beyond the Lights, which Netflix canceled after its third season which itself was a revival.

Originally at the defunct network go90 for seasons 1 and 2 between 2017 and 2018, Netflix revived the project for a third season which dropped globally on August 16th, 2019.

Article continues below...



Sadly, the streamer never picked up a fourth season in the years to follow.

Fast forward to the summer of 2022, when Netflix lost the rights to stream the show in August, with all three seasons departing on August 16th.

Since its Netflix removal, early show episodes have been made available through the Complex YouTube Channel.

Per Cord Cutters News, the show’s fourth season will continue the format established in prior seasons and “follow three top quarterbacks from some of America’s best high school football programs in California, Texas, and Florida.”

Among the talent followed in season 4, set to debut on Tubi soon for free, include Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young, following the pressures of teenage life during the final season of their high school football careers.

The show is executive produced by Peter Berg, who has worked with Netflix on several projects since QB1 under his Film 44 banner, including the recently released Painkiller series that dropped in August 2023.

Upcoming projects from the director and executive producer exclusive to Netflix include a rumored sequel to Spenser Confidential and a new limited series called American Primeval.

In a statement about the fourth season, Berg said:

“I am beyond proud of the show and our great team at FILM 45 that worked so hard capturing the soul and hearts of the culture of football, family and the very best of our beautiful country.”

Of course, Netflix now has a slew of its own sports programming, with plenty more to come. Quarterback is its big new football show made in association with the NFL that debuted on Netflix in August 2023 and, according to a flurry of reports (although not officially confirmed), will be returning for a season 2 in 2024.

Revivals of Netflix Originals away from Netflix are rare but not uncommon. Uncoupled, Tuca & Bertie, Slasher, and even Warrior Nun have all been revived after being given the axe by Netflix.