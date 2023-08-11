What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 11th, 2023

Welcome along to a belated recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom over the past seven days. Only 23 new releases dropped this week, but there are a few hidden gems to pick out. We’ll do that below and check in with every movie and series that’s featured in Netflix UK’s top 10 over the last week too.

There’s still lots to look forward to throughout the remainder of the month, including new titles like The Chosen One, One Piece, and The Monkey King, all set to release.

Now let’s dig into three highlights before getting into the full list of new movies and shows:

What to Watch on Netflix UK This Weekend

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Bokeem Woodbine, Logan Kim

Released: 2021

Runtime: 2hr 4m

Netflix UK is continuing its trend of getting new Sony movies roughly two years after their theatrical release with the newest entry in the Ghostbusters franchise. Unlike the 2016 reboot, this one is absolutely worth your time.

Packed full of recognizable faces, the movie kicks off in a small town where a young family stumbles upon something that brings dark paranormal forces to life.

’71 (2014)

Director: Yann Demange

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson, Richard Dormer, Sean Harris, Martin McCann, Charlie Murphy

Released: 2014

Runtime: 1hr 39m

Returning to Netflix UK this week is the Certified Fresh war movie set during the Northern Ireland troubles. It follows a young British soldier separated from his unit in Belfast at the height of the Troubles and does what he must survive a night in the harsh and unforgiving city alone.

In the glowing review from David Stratton at The Australian, he particularly praised the performance of the lead star, saying, “O’Connell gives a compelling performance and the film, even when the details are confusing, is never less than gripping and, in its depiction of internecine warfare, tragic.”

Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original

Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready

Released: 2023

Runtime: 2hr 5m

Rounding out our top picks with a third movie, we turn our attention to Netflix’s big new Netflix Original movie and the their third big action blockbuster of the summer, headlined by Gal Gadot.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie where Gadot plays Agent Rachel Stone:

“An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon.”

Early reviews have not been positive for the movie thus far from a couple dozen outlets, but we’ll get to see what audiences think over the weekend.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

13 New Documentaries and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

’71 (2014)

Adipurush (2023)

Brightburn (2019)

Filip (2022)

Gen Hoshino Concert Recollections 2015-2023 (2023)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Heart of Stone (2023) Netflix Original

Jagun Jagun (2023)

Just in Time (2020)

Marry My Dead Body (2023) Netflix Original

Padmini (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Untold: Johnny Football (2023) Netflix Original

10 New Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Down for Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8) Netflix Original

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Matrimonial Chaos (Season 1)

Mech Cadets (Season 1) Netflix Original

Painkiller (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Pending Train (Season 1)

Saving Our Marriage (Season 1)

Starstruck (Seasons 1-2)

Zombieverse (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week

Sourced from FlixPatrol, here’s a look at the movies and series that have topped the Netflix UK charts this week.

Most Popular Movies

Bull (79 points) Hidden Strike (69 points) Happiness for Beginners (57 points) Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (56 points) Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child (37 points) Paradise (35 points) Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (35 points) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (17 points) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (15 points) Untold: Johnny Football (14 points) Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (10 points) What’s Love Got to Do With It? (7 points) Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (7 points) Soulcatcher (2 points)

Most Popular Series

Heartstopper (71 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (63 points) Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday (60 points) Witness Number 3 (58 points) The Witcher (47 points) Fisk (43 points) Manifest (36 points) Om Nom Stories (25 points) How to Become a Cult Leader (14 points) The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (10 points) Sweet Magnolias (7 points) A Perfect Story (4 points) Fatal Seduction (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments.