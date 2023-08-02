‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ Sets Netflix US August 2023 Release Date

The Pope’s Exorcist arrived in theaters worldwide earlier in 2023 and is now being lined up for Netflix in the US. It’s coming to Netflix US there via the Sony Picture first window output deal. Other regions will receive the movie but not until further down the road. Here’s what you need to know.

The new horror thriller, headlined by Russell Crowe, is directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Son of a Gun, and Jerrycan) and is based on the real-life files of Father Gabriele Amorth, who investigated a young boy’s terrifying possession.

Alongside Crowe in the movie stars Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero. The movie has received mixed reviews thus far, with Moviehole comparing it to a mix between The Da Vinci Code and The Exorcist, citing Crowe’s performance as the main reason to give the movie a spin.

The Pope’s Exorcist hits theaters in the United States on April 14th, 2023, with most international regions showing it a week earlier than April 7th it grossed over $75 million at the box office and received mostly positive reviews from audiences, although it only has a 45% on RottenTomatoes from critics.

When will The Pope’s Exorcist be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s start with the United States, where we know for a fact that the movie will drop on the service and likely by the end of 2023.

Thus far, we’ve seen movies drop from Sony onto Netflix US anywhere between 120-225 days following its exclusive theatrical window.

That led us to believe that The Pope’s Exorcist, at the earliest, would hit Netflix US on August 12th, 2023 and sometime in September 2023 at the latest.

We’ve now got confirmation that The Pope’s Exorcist will hit Netflix on August 16th, 2023.

Once on Netflix, The Pope’s Exorcist will stream for 18 months, meaning it’ll leave in February 2025 for Hulu.

Will international regions of Netflix stream The Pope’s Exorcist?

Sony Pictures movies arrive on Netflix worldwide, but most do not have the same Pay-1 window.

Netflix India consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, meaning you will see the movie added around the same time as the US in June 2023

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies around two years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa. This means a 2025/2026 release is most likely.

Will you watch The Pope’s Exorcist when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments.