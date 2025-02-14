What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2025

Happy Valentine’s Day! There are 33 new additions to the Netflix UK library this week, including the finale of Cobra Kai!

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 3) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Martin Kove, Mary Mouser

After six seasons, 65 episodes, and dozens of fights, we finally say goodbye to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence for the climactic end of the Sekai Taikai.

34 years after losing at the All Valley tournament, Johnny Lawrence reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, much to the disdain of longtime rival Daniel LaRusso.

Melo Movie (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young, Jeon So-nee, Kim Jae-uck,

K-drama fans have been super excited to watch Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik in an on-screen romance together ever since Melo Movie was announced.

Kim Moo Bi, an assistant director, has followed in her father’s footsteps and is working her way up through the film industry. Over the years, she has honed her skills quietly, but when she meets Gyeom Rose, a supporting actor turned film critic, she begins to fall in love.

Sick Note (2 Seasons)

New Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Rupert Grint, Nick Frost, Don Johnson, Lindsay Lohan, Pippa Bennett-Warner,

Since Harry Potter ended, Rupert Grint has only starred in a handful of projects. In Sick Note, Grint stars as Daniel Glass, a compulsive liar stuck in a dead-end job and a failing relationship. To make matters worse, he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. However, when everyone in his life begins to treat him better, he finds a new lease on life. His life gets even more complicated when it’s revealed he isn’t dying, but he decides to keep up the ruse anyway, leading to the lie and his life spiraling out of control.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2025

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Aftermath (2024)

Death Before the Wedding (2025) N

Dhoom Dhoom (2025)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Get Hard (2015)

Hello, Love, Again (2024)

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) N

Kadhalikka Neramillai (2025)

La Dolce Villa (2025) N

Love Again (2023)

Love Forever (2025) N

Rules Don’t Apply (2016)

The Hating Game (2021)

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) N

Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) N

28 New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: February 14th, 2025

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) N

Dog Days Out (Season 1) N

Dr. Coto’s Clinic (Season 2)

I Am Married…But! (2025) N

Inheritance Detective (Season 1)

Man Like Mobeen (Season 4)

Melo Movie (Season 1) N

Nodame Cantabile (Season 1)

Sick Note (Season 2)

The Exchange (Season 2) N

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) N

Valeria (Season 4) N

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 4) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2025

Celebrity Bear Hunt (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 18)

Love Is Blind (Season 8) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2025

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) N

The Way We Wore (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 14th, 2025

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (2025) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Kinda Pregnant (73 points) Shrek (70 points) Shrek 2 (54 points) DC League of Super-Pets (41 points) Aftermath (38 points) Blood Father (34 points) Love Again (29 points) Shrek the Third (29 points) Back in Action (22 points) Cellular (14 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Celebrity Bear Hunt (75 points) Apple Cider Vinegar (58 points) The Åre Murders (56 points) The Night Agent (48 points) Surviving Black Hawk Down (39 points) Yellowstone (35 points) Sick Note (28 points) Sweet Magnolias (28 points) WWE Raw (19 points) American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (17 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!