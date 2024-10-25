What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

Only 30 new movies and TV shows were added to the Netflix UK library this week. However, that includes the addition of the latest John Wick movie, the third Fantastic Beasts installment, and Netflix’s exciting new horror Don’t Move.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Director: Chad Stahelski

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

The fourth John Wick installment officially saw the action franchise’s total box office earnings across four films reach over $1 billion. This is not bad at all when you consider that the first film only made $87 million. Most importantly, the John Wick franchise was like a shot of adrenaline for the action genre and has become another iconic role for Keanu Reeves.

Before being able to earn his freedom from the tyranny of the high table, Wick has to face off a new, and even deadlier enemy whose influence spreads across the globe.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Director: David Yates

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler

For the 3rd film, Mads Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp. The film made over $400 million at the box office worldwide, but currently, it will be the last film from the Harry Potter franchise for some time.

All muggle and wizardkind are threatened by the ambitions of the powerful dark wizard Grindelwald, so Albus Dumbledore enlists the help of Newt Scamander to put together a team of elite witches and wizards to defeat him.

Don’t Move (2024) N

Director: Adam Schindler, Brian Netto

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Kelsey Asbille, Moray Treadwell, Daniel Francis

A fantastic and claustrophobic new horror with great performances from Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

A chance encounter in the California woods has a woman, drowning in her sorrow, meet a serial killer, who, after injecting her with a paralytic agent, chases after. Somehow she must escape his clutches before the substance shuts down her ability to run away, scream, and fight back.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

A United Kingdom (2016)

Baywatch (2017)

Do Patti (2024) N

Don’t Move (2024) N

Family Pack (2024) N

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023)

Geostorm (2017)

Ghost Ship (2002)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Like Crazy (2011)

Meiyazhagan (2024)

Possession: Kerasukan (2024)

Under Parallel Skies (2024)

Warrior Awang and Master Tok Gajah (2024)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

Beauty in Black (Season 1) N

Hellbound (Season 2) N

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 1)

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter (Part 2) N

Territory (Season 1)

The King’s Avatar (Season 1)

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Limited Series) N

The Untamed (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Season 1) N

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) N

This Is the Zodiac Speaking (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6) N

Desi Rascals (2 Seasons)

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages (2023)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 25th, 2024

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (2024) N

