First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Welcome along to another rundown of everything coming to Netflix in June 2022. This list lists all the new licensed and Netflix Original content coming to Netflix specifically in the United States throughout the middle month of the year.

For those unaware, we provide a first look before anyone else at the licensed movies and shows but we won’t get a complete picture of what’s coming up until towards the end of May 2022. We’re predicting we’ll have the full June list between May 17th to 19th or between the 24th and 26th. We’ll keep this article updated every few days leading up to June with new additions as and when we learn of them.

If you’re just wanting to see the international releases coming in June 2022, check out our dedicated Originals preview here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Expected to Arrive on Netflix US in June 2022

All American (Season 4) – The CW’s football drama series.

– The CW’s football drama series. Legacies (Season 4) – The CW’s supernatural spin-off series to The Originals.

We’re also expecting many of the specials filmed at Netflix’s Netflix is a Joke Festival to arrive throughout June – we’ll keep you posted.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy (2004) – Will Ferrell stars as a charismatic newsman in the 1970s but his reign as the top dog looks to be coming to the end after a new hire.

We Die Young (2019) – Lior Geller directs this action crime drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. It’s about a 14-year-old who was abducted by a gang.

– Lior Geller directs this action crime drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. It’s about a 14-year-old who was abducted by a gang. We Are Marshall (2006) – McG directs this sports drama starring Matthew McConaughey. About plans to keep a football team running following a devastating plane crash.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Interceptor (2022) N – Matthew Reilly directs this new action movie that’s about an Army captain trying to save the world.

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (Season 1) N – Norweigen docu-series about a cop who has the reputation of being one of the best cops in the country while also being suspected of being a drug trafficker.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Action Pack (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Baby Fever (Season 1) N – Danish romantic comedy series centering around the life of a fertility doctor and the clients she meets and treats.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole (Season 1) N – New French spin-off of the rapping competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

First Kill (Season 1) N – New horror mystery series about a teenage vampire falling in love with a vampire hunter.

– New horror mystery series about a teenage vampire falling in love with a vampire hunter. Hustle (2022) N – Sports movie starring Adam Sandler about a basketball scout who discovers a new street player that could get him back into the good books and revive his career.

– Sports movie starring Adam Sandler about a basketball scout who discovers a new street player that could get him back into the good books and revive his career. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime (2022) N – Documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez.

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) N – The sixth and final (albeit not the end – a movie is on the way) season of the BBC historical series starring Cillian Murphy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 1) N – New workplace comedy series starring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Season 1) N – New cooking competition series.

– New cooking competition series. Maldivas (Season 1) N – Brazillian Portuguese-language comedy series about a young woman moving into a condo community where she interacts with the odd residents.

– Brazillian Portuguese-language comedy series about a young woman moving into a condo community where she interacts with the odd residents. The Wrath of God (2022) N – Spanish-language thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Love & Anarchy (Season 2) N – Swedish romantic comedy series returns following its debut in November 2020.

– Swedish romantic comedy series returns following its debut in November 2020. Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta (2022) N – Japanese documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Spiderhead (2022) N – Chris Hemsworth headlines this new action movie about a future where prison inmates can have reduced sentences if they volunteer for new experimental drugs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Spriggan (Season 1) N – Anime series about a corporation’s Spriggan agents keeping Earth’s powerful relics out of the wrong hands.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Civil: Ben Crump (2022) N – Documentary on the American civil-rights activist Benjamin Crump.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Future Of… (Season 1) N – The Verge investigates the future of technology in this new docu-series produced by Shawn Levy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Love & Gelato (2022) N – New romance movie adaptation starring Robin Tunney.

– New romance movie adaptation starring Robin Tunney. The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) N – New season of the superhero series where we’ll be seeing our heroes going toe-to-toe with The Sparrow Academy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Man Vs Bee (Season 1) N – Rowan Atkinson features in this short comedy series about a man battling a bee.

– Rowan Atkinson features in this short comedy series about a man battling a bee. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Season 1) N – Korean spin-off/remake of the popular Netflix La Casa De Papel series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

The Upshaws (Season 2) N – Multi-cam sitcom returns for a second season. Starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Season 1) N – First 13 episodes of this new dark fantasy anime series will debut in late June with the rest coming in late 2022.

Beyond June, July is set to be a huge month for new movies on Netflix with the release of Netflix’s most expensive feature film to date in the form of The Gray Man.