Anderson Cooper’s Game Show ‘The Mole’ Coming to Netflix

Multiple seasons of The Mole hosted by Anderson Cooper which ran on ABC back in the early 2000s is set to come to Netflix in the United States on June 22nd, 2021.

There are many complaints that Netflix doesn’t have enough classic TV and those are completely valid as many distributors and networks yoink back their content to their own services.

Running between 2001 and 2008 in various formats with various hosts, the show follows a group of contestants working together to add money to a pot but there’s one among them who is trying to sabotage the group. The format has seen a huge bump in recent years thanks to the video game, Among Us.

Season 1 of the show was presented by Anderson Cooper but was later succeeded by Ahmad Rashād, Jon Kelley.

Of course, Anderson Cooper is now most known for his long-running hosting at CNN. He recently talked about the show in 2018 in a segment with Any Cohen where he called it “very confusing”.

We don’t know exactly how many seasons are coming to Netflix on June 22nd. 5 seasons were produced in total with a total of 45 episodes available.

The show wasn’t initially included in June 2021 Netflix lineup and only the United States is expected to receive the show.

Andy Dehnart from Reality Blurred wrote about the impact 15 years on (so a bit out of date but worth mentioning all the same) and called it “one of the best reality television shows, period”. Dehnart added that it was “entertainment with wit and depth, and plenty of excitement”.

The reason why it’s coming to Netflix as opposed to being exclusive on a Disney-owned streaming service is that the distribution rights reportedly belong to Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Netflix also gets regular updates of ABC headline reality game show, Jeopardy!.

Will you be checking out The Mole when it hits Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.