Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Welcome aboard to another look ahead at the Netflix Originals coming in July 2022 where we’ll be sailing the seven seas, heading to the upside-down and going on a globe-trotting action romp. This ongoing post will look at every Netflix Original production coming in July 2022.

Missed any of the Netflix Originals before July? Go back and check the June 2022 Netflix Originals and May 2022 Originals.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in July 2022

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 2)

Coming to Netflix: July 1st

Stranger Things is returning for a bumper season this year and split into two halves. The first half will have released on May 27th with the remaining episodes of season 4 dropping on July 1st.

It’s a little early to know where we’ll be headed in volume 2 but here’s how the fourth season was being described:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The Sea Beast

Coming to Netflix: July 8th

Long-time Disney veteran Chris Williams will be bringing his first major animated movie to Netflix exclusively this summer.

The stunning animated pirate adventure will have us sailing the seven seas and hunting down the legendary sea monster.

Karl Urban, Dav Stevens, Jared Harris, Kathy Burke, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste voice.

For more on The Sea Beast, check out our preview for the animation movie here.

Resident Evil (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: July 14th

Constantin Film is teaming up with Netflix for a brand new take on the Resident Evil video game franchise.

The series takes place almost three decades after the discovery of the T-virus released by the Umbrella Corporations.

Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Turlough Convery, Tetiana Gaidar star.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Coming to Netflix: TBD

As part of a new suite of titles from DreamWorks animation is a new series set in the Kung Fu Panda universe.

Here’s what you can expect:

“During a well-deserved eating tour of China, everyone’s favorite Kung Fu Panda is wrongfully accused of misusing a magical weapon. To clear his name, Po teams up with an exceedingly proper and impatient English knight on an epic quest.”

Notably, we’ll see Jack Black reprise his voice acting role for the series.

The Gray Man

Coming to Netflix: TBD

One of Netflix’s most ambitious action movies in its history arrives this July according to Deadline.

Starring in the movie includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct.

What Netflix Original are you most looking forward to catching in July 2022? Let us know in the comments.