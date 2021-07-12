First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in August 2021

It’s time to look ahead at another month of Netflix releases and below, we’ll walk you through all the licensed and Netflix Original movies and shows coming to Netflix in the UK throughout August 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in August 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 1st

Ackley Bridge (Season 3) – Channel 4 drama series about the merging of two schools.

Chaos (2005) – Jason Statham, Ryan Philippe, and Wesley Snipes feature in this action crime drama.

– Jason Statham, Ryan Philippe, and Wesley Snipes feature in this action crime drama. Darwin’s Game (Season 1) – Sci-fi anime series about a high schooler activating a mysterious mobile app.

– Sci-fi anime series about a high schooler activating a mysterious mobile app. Gosford Park (2001) – Comedy set back in the 1930s following rich people who gather together, and a murder occurs.

– Comedy set back in the 1930s following rich people who gather together, and a murder occurs. The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012) – Comedy Thriller starring Tim Roth and Jack O’Connell.

– Comedy Thriller starring Tim Roth and Jack O’Connell. I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021) – Independent romance movie.

– Independent romance movie. Masha and the Bear (Season 4) – Children’s musical animated series.

– Children’s musical animated series. Solomon Kane (2009) – Action fantasy movie directed by M.J. Bassett

– Action fantasy movie directed by M.J. Bassett Time and Tide (2000) – Martial arts action thriller.

– Martial arts action thriller. Wild Oats (2016) – Andy Tennant directed comedy about a retired teacher who is accidentally paid millions in insurance.

– Andy Tennant directed comedy about a retired teacher who is accidentally paid millions in insurance. World Trade Center (2006) – Nicholas Cage headlines this historical drama following two port authority police officers trapped beneath the rubble of the World Trade Center.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 2nd

The Mule (2018) – A Korean war veteran turns into a Mexican cartel’s mule. Starring and directed by Clint Eastwood.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 3rd

’71 (2014) – British movie set in 1971 about a young British soldier stuck in the deadly streets of Belfast during the troubles.

– British movie set in 1971 about a young British soldier stuck in the deadly streets of Belfast during the troubles. Ije: The Journey (2010) – Nigerian murder mystery about a girl accused of murder in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 4th

Aftermath (2021) – Horror about a couple moving into their dream home but the house has a troubled history.

– Horror about a couple moving into their dream home but the house has a troubled history. Car Masters; Rust to Riches (Season 3) N – The crew of the Gotham Garage take the scrap and rustbuckets of old cars and transform them into showstoppers.

– The crew of the Gotham Garage take the scrap and rustbuckets of old cars and transform them into showstoppers. Control Z (Season 2) N – Netflix’s teen soap from Mexico continues.

– Netflix’s teen soap from Mexico continues. Cooking with Paris (Season 1) N – Paris Hilton stars in her own cooking reality show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 6th

Navarasa (Season 1) N – Indian anthology series.

The Mustang (2019) – Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about a rehabilitation program that involves training wild mustangs.

– Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directs this drama about a rehabilitation program that involves training wild mustangs. The Swarm (2020) N – French horror about a woman who breeds grasshoppers but they soon develop a taste for blood.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 7th

Paddington (2014) – Everyone’s favorite (literally, I cannot find a single person that doesn’t love these movies) bear travels to London in search of a new home.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 8th

Vendetta (2013) – Danny Dyer headlines this British action thriller about a special ops officer hunting down a gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 10th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N – Educational children’s show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 11th

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – The final installment of Netflix’s popular teen-drama trilogy will see Elle Evans make the biggest decision of her life, go to college with her boyfriend, or go to college with her best friend?

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 13th

Beckett (2021) N – John David Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist trapped in Greece at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy on the run for his life.

– John David Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist trapped in Greece at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy on the run for his life. Gone for Good (Limited Series) N – French crime drama.

– French crime drama. Valeria (Season 2) N – Spanish comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 20th

The Chair (Season 1) N – Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the Chair of an English department at a prestigious university.

– Sandra Oh stars as Ji-Yoon Kim, the Chair of an English department at a prestigious university. The Loud House Movie (2021) N – Animated comedy movie sequel to the popular Nickelodeon series.

– Animated comedy movie sequel to the popular Nickelodeon series. Sweet Girl (2021) N – Action-thriller starring Jason Mamoa as a vengeful widower who has vowed to take his revenge upon those responsible for the death of his wife, while also trying to protect his daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 25th

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N – Norwegian Supernatural drama

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 27th

He’s All That (2021) N – Genderswap reboot of the beloved 90s teen-comedy.

