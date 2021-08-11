BBC’s ‘Ripper Street’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Another big British series is set to depart from Netflix in the US in the coming weeks. All 5 seasons of Ripper Street are currently due to depart Netflix on September 8th, 2021.

Debuting back in 2012, Ripper Street aired on BBC America US and came to Netflix in 2014 with new seasons being added near enough annually ever since. The final season, season 5, dropped on Netflix on September 8th, 2017.

Now the series is due to depart the service 4 years after the entirety of the series was first available.

Ripper Street was headlined by Matthew Macfadyen (who has since gone on to star in HBO’s Succession) who plays the role of Det. Insp. Edmund Reid. It’s set in 1889 a few months after the infamous Jack The Ripper killings in East London where things look like they may get back to normal.

Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, MyAnna Buring, Lydia Wilson, Iain Glen, Charlie Murphy, Gina Bellman, Josh O’Connor, Matthew Lewis, Jerome Flynn, Charlene McKenna, David Dawson, and countless other big-name stars also featured throughout.

Netflix Canada has also lost Ripper Street recently with the entire series removed from Netflix there on August 1st, 2021.

The series never was available on Netflix UK instead the series still resides primarily on Prime Video although Britbox now carries the show too (but only a limited number of seasons).

The removal follows a big trend in recent years in Netflix US losing high profile British series. Toast of London, another high-profile British show is also due to depart in September 2021. Also notable in 2021 is that Netflix lost Sherlock back in May.

Where will Ripper Street stream next after leaving Netflix?

No new permanent home has been announced just yet although because the series is distributed by Endemol Shine UK (the same company that distributes Black Mirror) it could land at a number of places. We’ll keep you posted but your best bet if you want permanent access to the show is to get a box set copy or purchase via VOD.

Will you miss Ripper Street once it departs Netflix in September 2021? Let us know in the comments and if you want to see a full list of what’s leaving Netflix in September 2021 head over to our full list.