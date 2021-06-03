First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2021

Summer is here, and that means we can begin to unpack some of Netflix UK’s red hot line up for July 2021. There are some extremely exciting new Originals to look forward to, amongst other movies and TV shows that will be arriving on Netflix UK soon.

Release Dates TBA

Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Action/Thriller – A woman on board of an overnight transatlantic flight is forced into action when the plane is hijacked by terrorists.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013) – Adventure/Family – Avid student Saige takes action against her school, who are threatening to end the arts program.

– Christina Applegate stars in this comedy about a hopeless romantic looking for love. Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – The adaptation of the video game of the same which sees the collapse of a dynasty, and the rise China’s legendary and mythical heroes of the Three Kingdom Period.

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) – Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about the courage of a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home.

– Steven Spielberg’s beloved sci-fi classic about the courage of a young boy who tries to help his alien friend return home. Generation 56K (Season 1) N – Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple who’s friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challange of an ever changing world.

– Italian Romantic Comedy centered around a young couple who’s friendship begins in the late 90s and faces the challange of an ever changing world. L.A.’s Finest (Season 1) – Crime comedy spin off series of Bad Boys featuring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

– Crime comedy spin off series of Bad Boys featuring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) – The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends.

– The fourteenth animated adventure of Littlefoot and his dinosaur friends. On the Job (2013) – Filipino Action/Crime – Based on the real life scandal which saw prison inmates temporarily released from prison to become contract killers on behalf of the government.

– Filipino Action/Crime – Based on the real life scandal which saw prison inmates temporarily released from prison to become contract killers on behalf of the government. Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Multiple Parts) -Ash and Pikachu befriend like minded trainer Goh, and go in search of the biggest secrets and legends the Pokemon World has to offer.

The Serpent (Limited Series) – BBC co-production with Netflix following the notorious Charles Sobhraj who preyed on tourists. Stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman.

– BBC co-production with Netflix following the notorious Charles Sobhraj who preyed on tourists. Stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman. Winx Club (Season 6) – Beloved Nickelodeon animated series centred around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College.

– Beloved Nickelodeon animated series centred around the Fairy warriors of Alfea College. Young Royals (Season 1) N – Swedish drama centred around the strong minded Prince Wilhhelm as he adjusts to life at a prestigious new boarding school, where following his heart is harder then anticipated

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2nd

The 8th Night (2021) N – South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old.

– South Korean Thriller that sees an exorcist and monk fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N – Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected.

– Mystery Horror based on R.L. Stine’s novels. The resident teens of Shadyside discover that a series. of unfortunate events that have plagued their town may all be connected. Mortal (Season 2) N – French crime drama centered around a group of French teens bound together by a supernatural force.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N – Animated musical series produced by the Obamas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 8th

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – Set between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5, Leon Kennedy investigates a zombie outbreak at The White House, and encounters fellow Racoon City survivor Claire Redfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independance changes his life, and the lives of his family forever.

– The fourth and final season of Sam’s journey into adulthood as his journey for more freedom and independance changes his life, and the lives of his family forever. Biohackers (Season 2) N – German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking.

– German Sci-fi Thriller following medical student Mia Akerlund, and her research into the advanced technology of. biohacking. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second installmant of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and councelors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force.

– The second installmant of the Fear Street trilogy sees the campers and councelors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a benevolent force. Virgin River (Season 3) N – Netflix’s smash hit romantic drama returns as Nurse Practitioner Melina Monroe gets used to life in a remote North Californian town.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 13th

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Sports docuseries following tennis superstar Naomi Osaka’s grand slam tournaments and her preperations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian Horror Thriller following five carpoolers who after crashing, find themselves stranded within an endless forest, which is home to fear inducing cult.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 16th

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final installment of the Fear Street trilogy sees a witch hunt bring chaos to town of Shadyside in the year 1666, while the teens of 1994 attempt to eradicate the evil from thier town for good.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 17th

Ali & The Queens (2021) N – Indonesian Family/Drama – After the death of his father, teenager Ali travels to New York City in search of his estranged mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 21st

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – Animated adventure that sees the epic crossover of the Trollhunter series team up against the forces of the Arcane Order.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – Kevin Smith’s directed animated series continues the adventures of He-Man, as he fights against the forces of thhe evil Skeletor.

Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – Spanish drama that sees three woman of the night on the run from their pimp, as they search for thier own freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 29th

Resort to Love (2021) N – Christina Milan stars as Erica, a talented performer who winds up as the entertainment for her ex-fiance’s wedding at a luxurous island resort.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 30th

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy featuring the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme as a former secret service agent who returns to France to protect his son from a corrupt government bureaucrat.

