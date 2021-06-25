‘The Movies That Made Us’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in July 2021

The Movies That Made Us is back for a full second full season after also airing a holiday season special in 2020. The new season will pick yet another four movies from your childhood to cover in detail. Here’s when the new season drops and what movies are set to be covered.

For those unaware, The Movies That Made Us comes from the same team as The Toys That Made Us which now has three seasons available on Netflix.

Each episode picks a different high-profile Hollywood movie to look back at. Through interviews with some of the crew that worked on the film, it pieces together the development, production, and legacy of each individual title.

So far Home Alone, Ghostbusters, Dirty Dancing, Die Hard, Elf and Nightmare Before Christmas have been featured either through season 1 or the Christmas season.

The second season was first announced to be in development back in February 2020.

Now it’s time for a batch of another four episodes which will include comprehensive looks at:

Jurassic Park (1993) directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill

directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill Back to the Future (1985) directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson

directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson Pretty Woman (1990) directed by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts, Richard Gere and Jason Alexander.

directed by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts, Richard Gere and Jason Alexander. Forrest Gump (1994) directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Gary Sinise.

The four episodes which are expected to run between 45 and 50 minutes each will land on Netflix globally on July 21st, 2021.

The series comes from director Brian Volk-Weiss and written by Benjamin J. Frost and Volk-Weiss too. Nacelle Company produces the series for Netflix who are currently also working on a travel docuseries in the form of Down to Earth with Zac Efron which is currently filming its second season.

The team behind the show has also been hard at work over the pandemic in producing a docuseries looking at vintage toy stores across the United States.

Are you looking forward to another four episodes of The Movies That Made Us coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.