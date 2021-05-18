What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021

Brits! It’s time to look ahead to June 2021 to see what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month for those in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the latest additions to the Netflix UK library in May 2021 here.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in June 2021.

Note: This list is far from complete. We’ll keep it updated regularly so bookmark it for regular updates.

Netflix Release Date TBA

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series adapted from the manga of the same name which sees the Gods council assemble to decide that after 7 million years of human history they are irredeemable and must be extinct.

– Japanese anime series adapted from the manga of the same name which sees the Gods council assemble to decide that after 7 million years of human history they are irredeemable and must be extinct. Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Netflix’s “hottest” reality series returns as a new group of gorgeous single contestants compete for the cash grand prize of $100,000 but at the cost of giving up sex.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 1st

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) – Biographical crime drama centered around a 17-year-old girl who planned on taker her own life only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive.

– Biographical crime drama centered around a 17-year-old girl who planned on taker her own life only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Space documentary that takes an in-depth look into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light by the observatories from around the world.

– Space documentary that takes an in-depth look into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light by the observatories from around the world. Boogeyman (2005) – Mid-2000s horror starring Barry Watson as a young man struggled to deal with the childhood terror that has never stopped haunting him.

– Mid-2000s horror starring Barry Watson as a young man struggled to deal with the childhood terror that has never stopped haunting him. CoComelon (Season 3) – Three more hour-long episodes of the animated kids series from YouTube.

– Three more hour-long episodes of the animated kids series from YouTube. Colombiana (2011) – Action-thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child.

– Action-thriller starring Zoe Saldana as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child. Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons) – BBC comedy duo series starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear.

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) – Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man.

– Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man. Married to Medicine (Season 2) – Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle.

– Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle. Nigella: At My Table (Season 1) – Cooking series with famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

– Cooking series with famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson. Octonauts (4 Seasons) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. One Chance (2013) – James Corden headlines this biopic on Britain’s Got Talent winner, Paul Potts.

– James Corden headlines this biopic on Britain’s Got Talent winner, Paul Potts. Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1) – Royalty docuseries looking at the life of Prince Charlies.

– Royalty docuseries looking at the life of Prince Charlies. Roh (2019) – Malaysian horror.

– Malaysian horror. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

– Japanese action-drama. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013) – Japanese action-drama sequel.

– Japanese action-drama sequel. Soul (2019) – Malaysian horror centered around a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction.

Summoned (2013) – Lionsgate movie about a high-profile court case that sees members of the jury slowly being murdered.

– Lionsgate movie about a high-profile court case that sees members of the jury slowly being murdered. Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) N – Children’s animated musical.

– Children’s animated musical. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia.

– Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020) – A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor.

– A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power.

– The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power. Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020) – The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine.

– The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine. Thomas and Friends (Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor.

– Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor. Top Coppers (Season 1) – BBC comedy series about two detectives trying to rid the streets of crime.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 2nd

Carnaval (2021) N – Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media.

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 3rd

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N – Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama.

– Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) N – Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N – Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix.

– Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix. Summertime (Season 2) N – Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild.

– Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild. The Girl and the Gun (2019) – Filipino crime thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021) N – David Attenborough narrated documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe.

– David Attenborough narrated documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe. Human: The World Within (Season 1) N – PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies.

– PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies. Sweet and Sour (2021) N – Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague.

– Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague. Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveller to journey across America in search of answers to his past.

– fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name. In a post-apocalyptic world, children are being born as hybrids, half-animal and half-human. Gus, a half-deer and half-human leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveller to journey across America in search of answers to his past. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N – African rom-com.

– African rom-com. Yesterday (2019) – Danny Boyle directs this alternative reality where The Beatles never existed.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N – Documentary about our feline friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 7th

Strange But True (2019) – Thriller about a woman who surprised the family of her deceased boyfriend’s family with a pregnancy announcement.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 9th

Awake (2021) N – apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devasting world event has lost the ability to sleep.

– apocalypse sci-fi drama starring Gina Rodriguez as Jill, a former soldier, whose daughter may hold the cure to saving humanity, who after a devasting world event has lost the ability to sleep. Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N – Docu-series hosted by food critic Daym Drops looking for the best hot spots for fried food.

– Docu-series hosted by food critic Daym Drops looking for the best hot spots for fried food. Tragic Jungle (2021) N – Period drama about a woman fleeing to the jungle to escape an arranged marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 10th

Locombianos (Season 1) N – New episode – Colombian stand-up specials.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 11th

Lupin (Part 2) N – Assane is back and he’s out for revenge in the return of Netflix’s biggest international series to date.

– Assane is back and he’s out for revenge in the return of Netflix’s biggest international series to date. Skater Girl (2021) N – Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama that sees Prerna, a rural Indian teenager, find love for Skateboarding and against all odds wants to pursue her dream of competing in the national championships.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 14th

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N – A new spinoff series for Elite diving into some of the untold stories of characters from the hit Spanish show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 15th

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N – Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series.

– Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series. Let’s Eat (Season 1) – Thai romantic comedy series.

– Thai romantic comedy series. Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N – More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation.

– More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation. Song One (2014) – Music drama starring Anne Hathaway about a young woman getting into a relationship with her brother’s favorite musician.

The Karate Kid (2010) – The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith drops onto Netflix UK.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 17th

Black Summer (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes of the zombie-filled series from the creators of Z-Nation.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 18th

Elite (Season 4) N – Spanish crime-drama centered around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder.

Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

– Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centered around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021) N – Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point (2021) N – Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself.

– Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself. The Naked Director (Season 2) N – Japanese comedy-drama centered around the life and career of Toru Muranishi, the porn director that revolutionized the industry in the 1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 25th

Sex/Life (Season 1) N – Drama following a love triangle.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N – A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2021? Let us know in the comments below!