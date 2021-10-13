First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the month of November 2021. We’ll list every new movies and TV series scheduled to hit Netflix UK throughout the month whether that be licensed titles or brand new Netflix Originals.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2021

Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st

Angry Birds (Season 4) – Animated series based on the video game franchise.

– Animated series based on the video game franchise. A Christmas Star (2015) – Christmas movie about a girl born with the magical ability to make people stop fighting.

– Christmas movie about a girl born with the magical ability to make people stop fighting. A Time to Kill (1996) – Crime thriller from Joel Schumacher set in Canton, Mississippi about a young lawyer defending a black man accused of murder.

Argo (2012) – Biopic on an undercover agent posing as Hollywood producer scouting for a location to film in the hopes of rescuing 6 American hostages. Directed and starring Ben Affleck.

– Biopic on an undercover agent posing as Hollywood producer scouting for a location to film in the hopes of rescuing 6 American hostages. Directed and starring Ben Affleck. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018) – Animated Christmas movie about a litter of St. Bernard pups on a mission to bring the Christmas spirit.

– Animated Christmas movie about a litter of St. Bernard pups on a mission to bring the Christmas spirit. Inside The Mind (Limited Series) – A two-part documentary that looks into the inner workings of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson.

– A two-part documentary that looks into the inner workings of Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson. L.A. Confidential (1997) – Crime drama with a huge ensemble cast including Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Set in 1950s Los Angeles.

– Crime drama with a huge ensemble cast including Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. Set in 1950s Los Angeles. Point Break (1991) – Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze star in this crime thriller about an FBI agent going undercover.

Ransom (1996) – Ron Howard directs this crime thriller about a multi-millionaire son who has been kidnapped.

– Ron Howard directs this crime thriller about a multi-millionaire son who has been kidnapped. Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005) – A Japanese / Chinese drama about a father traveling to China to film a folk-opera singer.

– A Japanese / Chinese drama about a father traveling to China to film a folk-opera singer. Saawariya (2007) – Hindi movie.

– Hindi movie. Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019) – Animated short movie.

– Animated short movie. The Claus Family (2021) N – Matthias Timmermans directs this Dutch family fantasy set during the holiday season about a boy discovering his grandfather is Santa Claus.

– Matthias Timmermans directs this Dutch family fantasy set during the holiday season about a boy discovering his grandfather is Santa Claus. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) – A24 horror about a surgeon who is forced to sacrifice his life after his son starts to become sinister.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 2nd

Ridley Jones (Season 2) N – Chris Nee’s animated kids series continuing Ridley’s journey to protect the Museum of Natural History.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 3rd

Oga Bolaji (2018) – Nollywood drama.

The Harder They Fall (2021) N – Jeymes Samuel directs this Western with a huge ensemble cast including Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and more.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 4th

Amina – Period drama set in 16th-century Zazzau.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – The second of the newly rebooted Jumanji series where the team return to rescue one of their own.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 5th

A Cop Movie (2021) N – Documentary about two professional actors undergoing an immersive process to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City.

– Documentary about two professional actors undergoing an immersive process to find out what it takes to be a cop in Mexico City. Big Mouth (Season 5) N – More inappropriate stories from the animated world of Big Mouth.

– More inappropriate stories from the animated world of Big Mouth. Glória (Season 1) N – Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

– Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal. Love Hard (2021) N – Romantic holiday drama about a girl who gets catfished around the holiday season.

– Romantic holiday drama about a girl who gets catfished around the holiday season. Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N – Hindi romantic comedy.

– Hindi romantic comedy. Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N – The final season of the Mexican spin-off.

– The final season of the Mexican spin-off. The Club (Part 1) N – Turkish period drama set in the 1950s about a mother with a troubled past working in a nightclub.

– Turkish period drama set in the 1950s about a mother with a troubled past working in a nightclub. The Unlikely Murderer (Limited Series) N – Nordic true-crime series about the plot to murder the Swedish prime minister.

Yara (2021) N – Italian true-crime thriller about a prosecutor becoming consumed with a case about a missing 13-year-old girl.

– Italian true-crime thriller about a prosecutor becoming consumed with a case about a missing 13-year-old girl. We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N – Japanese drama.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 6th

Arcane (Season 1) N – Animated series set in the video game world of League of Legends.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 7th

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N – British comedy movie set during Christmas and starring John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley and Kelsey Grammar.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash (Season 1) N – New treasure hunting reality series where the hosts score sweet deals on weird and wonderful objects.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) – Horror starring Linda Cardellini about a social worker dealing with the disappearance of two children.

– Horror starring Linda Cardellini about a social worker dealing with the disappearance of two children. Your Life Is A Joke (Season 1) N – Oliver Polak roasts other celebrities.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 10th

Animal (Season 1) N – Family nature docuseries with voiceovers from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson.

– Family nature docuseries with voiceovers from Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson. Gentefied (Season 2) N – Continuation of the series following three cousins seeking out the American dream.

Passing (2021) N – Black and white film starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson which sees the reunion of two high school friends who live entirely different lives.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 12th

Red Notice (2021) N – An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 17th

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N – French romantic comedy series.

– French romantic comedy series. Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N – Italian comedy series.

– Italian comedy series. Tiger King (Season 2) N – More crazy antics with the Tiger King.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 18th

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N – Vanessa Hudgens reprises her three roles in the third entry in the Princess Switch franchise.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 19th

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N – Live-action remake of the anime seires.

– Live-action remake of the anime seires. Hellbound (Season 1) N – South Korean supernatural series about people finding out when they die and when that time comes, they’re chased by death angels.

– South Korean supernatural series about people finding out when they die and when that time comes, they’re chased by death angels. Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) N – Musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 20th

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N – Spin-off Christmas special holiday season of the glass blowing competition.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 21st

Undercover (Season 3) N – Dutch crime drama series returns for a third season.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2) N – The second half of the controversial animated series.

– The second half of the controversial animated series. Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N – Christmas special for the Michelle Obama led series.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 24th

Bruised (2021) N – Halle Berry directs and stars in this MMA movie where she plays a disgraced fighter looking to get back on top.

– Halle Berry directs and stars in this MMA movie where she plays a disgraced fighter looking to get back on top. Robin Robin (2021) N – Aardman Animation (Wallace and Gromit studio) presents this Christmas stop-motion special.

True Story (Limited Series) N – Crime miniseries starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 25th

Super Crooks (Season 1) N – Anime adaptation of the Millarworld comic.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 26th

A Castle For Christmas (2021) N – Christmas movie about an author who travels to buy a castle and butts heads with the owner.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 26th

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N – Reality cooking competition.

Coming to Netflix UK on November 28th