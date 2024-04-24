What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2024

Here’s your extensive preview of what’s coming to Netflix in May 2024.

You can also keep updated on all of the Netflix UK departures, which we’re tracking here.

Note: This list has omitted some international releases for brevity. All dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st, 2024;

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power (2024) N – Stand-Up comedy special.

Down the Rabbit Hole (2024) N – Spanish comedy centered around a small boy who wishes for his own private zoo and his criminal father who'll stop at nothing to ensure his son's dream is fulfilled.

Fiasco (Season 1) N – French comedy centered on filmmaker Raphaël Valande, whose first attempt at making a film in his grandmother's honor becomes an unmitigated disaster.

South Korean romantic comedy series that sees a well-respected announcer suddenly lose the ability to self-censor on air. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Season 1) N – Indian drama from Sanjay Leela Bhansali set in pre-independence India where a war of succession is being waged over Heeramandi, the home of India’s most dazzling courtesans.

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – Japanese anime that sees high schooler Yuji Itadori swallow a cursed item, granting him immense power, but he must swallow 19 more for the curse to die with him for good.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) – Prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series, centered on Yuuta Okkotsu's curse and enrollment into Tokyo Jujutsu High.

– AMC crime drama centered on a Dublin family embroiled in a gang war. Murder in Successville (3 Seasons) – British crime comedy that sees DI Sleet partnered with a celebrity guest each week as they solve murder investigations.

– British crime comedy that sees DI Sleet partnered with a celebrity guest each week as they solve murder investigations. Psych (8 Seasons) – An amateur sleuth convinces the police he has powers, resulting in him and his best friend being hired as consultants to help solve complicated cases.

– An amateur sleuth convinces the police he has powers, resulting in him and his best friend being hired as consultants to help solve complicated cases. S.W.A.T. (Seasons) – American crime drama following Los Angeles SWAT sergeant Shemar Moore and his team as they solve crimes across LA.

– American crime drama following Los Angeles SWAT sergeant Shemar Moore and his team as they solve crimes across LA. Simon (4 Seasons) – Children’s animation series.

The Mauritanian (2021) – Biographical drama on the life of Mohamedou Ould Slahi and his fight for freedom after being imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 2nd, 2024;

24 Hours in Tesco (2024) – An in-depth look into British supermarket chain Tesco, unpacking what 24 hours in a day at Tesco is really like.

– An in-depth look into British supermarket chain Tesco, unpacking what 24 hours in a day at Tesco is really like. A Man in Full (Season 1) N – Drama starring Jeff Daniels as a real estate mogul on the verge of bankruptcy who attempts to save his empire from the vultures circling over his fall from grace.

– Drama starring Jeff Daniels as a real estate mogul on the verge of bankruptcy who attempts to save his empire from the vultures circling over his fall from grace. Beautiful Rebel (2024) N – Italian biographical drama.

– Italian biographical drama. Kaur (2022) – Short British drama centered on Avani, a South Asian Sikh girl who defies her father for the first time by wearing a turban.

– Short British drama centered on Avani, a South Asian Sikh girl who defies her father for the first time by wearing a turban. Love With Its Details (2023) – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Secrets of the Neanderthal (2024) N – An in-depth look into the mysteries of the Neanderthal.

– An in-depth look into the mysteries of the Neanderthal. T.P Bon (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series centered around ordinary high school student Bon, recruited by a mysterious girl to become a time-traveling agent saving people’s lives throughout history.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2024;

The Black Phone (2021) – Horror centered on the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy, who, finding himself trapped in the kidnapper’s basement, receives phone calls from previous victims on a disconnected phone.

Bullet Train (2022) – Action Comedy starring Brad Pitt as the unlucky assassin "Ladybug" whose latest mission puts him on a collision course with four other assassins.

Love With its Details (2023) – Egyptian romantic musical.

– Nigerian drama following four Nigerians on a journey of self-discovery and love through India. Unfrosted (2024) N – Jerry Seinfeld’s satirical comedy about the origin of Kellogg’s beloved breakfast snack, the Pop Tart.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 4th, 2024;

The Atypical Family (Season 1) N – South Korean drama centered around a superpowered family.

– South Korean drama centered around a superpowered family. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Season 1) N – John Mulaney goes live in six installments across Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th, 2024;

Katt Williams: New Comedy Special (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Obituary (Season 1) – Crime comedy centered on obituarist Elvira Clancy, who resorts to murder when the lack of deaths in her small town leads to a lack of work.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 6th, 2024;

The Roast of Tom Brady (2024) N – Stand-up comedy event as an ensemble of comedians and celebrities roast former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th, 2024;

Hatton Garden (Miniseries) – British crime drama depicting the events of the infamous Hatton Garden robbery conducted by a team of men all over 50.

– British crime drama depicting the events of the infamous Hatton Garden robbery conducted by a team of men all over 50. Super Rich in Korea (Season 1) N – South Korean reality series that focuses on the lavish lifestyles of Korea’s wealthiest residents.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 8th, 2024;

The Final: Attack on Wembly (2024) N – Documentary on the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, which saw a group of football hooligans storm into Wembley Stadium.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 9th, 2024;

Bodkin (Season 1) N – Irish comedy thriller centered around a group of podcasters who descend on an idyllic Irish town where three strangers mysteriously disappeared.

– Irish comedy thriller centered around a group of podcasters who descend on an idyllic Irish town where three strangers mysteriously disappeared. The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024) N – Nature Documentary.

– Nature Documentary. Mother of the Bride (2024) N – Romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields as the mother of the bride who learns her daughter is marrying the son of the man who broke her heart years before.

Thank You, Next (Season 1) N – Turkish rom-com series centered on lawyer Leyla Tyalan, who, after suffering the heartbreak of her first love assists Tuba Tepelioglu, aka the “Third Wife” in the biggest divorce case of the year.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 10th, 2024;

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N – After a three-year wait, Heron, the son of Zeus, returns as the aftermath of the fight with Seraphim has devasting consequences for the Olympians.

– After a three-year wait, Heron, the son of Zeus, returns as the aftermath of the fight with Seraphim has devasting consequences for the Olympians. Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román (2024) N – Crime documentary.

– Crime documentary. Living with Leopards (2024) N – Nature documentary chronicling the journey of two leopard cubs from infancy to adulthood.

– Nature documentary chronicling the journey of two leopard cubs from infancy to adulthood. Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 2) N – Japense anime series.

– Japense anime series. The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees a six-way partner swap that results in wild attraction and tearful betrayals.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 11th, 2024;

Mark Twain Prize Awards (2024) N – Stand-up comedy event that will see Kevin Hart roasted as he receives the Mark Twain Prize for for American Humor.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 13th, 2024;

Klass 95: The Power of Beauty (Season 1) N – Colombian drama.

– Colombian drama. Princess Power (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 15th, 2024;

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (2024) N – Documentary on the data leak of the Ashley Madison website, which destroyed lives and ruined marriages.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 16th, 2024;

Bridgerton (Season 3: Part 1) N – Romance is on the cards for Penelope Bridgerton as her relationship with longtime friend Colin Bridgerton heats up.

Maestro in Blue (Season 2) N – Greek drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 17th, 2024;

The 8 Show (Season 1) N – Korean drama that pits a group of contestants against each other for a vast cash grand prize. However, the cost of provisions and necessities are removed from the grand prize and cost 1,000 times more.

Power (2024) N – In-depth documentary into the untold history of American policing.

– In-depth documentary into the untold history of American policing. Thelma the Unicorn (2024) N – Animated adventure starring Jon Heder and Brittany Howard.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 20th, 2024;

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 4) N – French reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 21st, 2024;

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 22nd, 2024;

Buying London (Season 1) N – Reality series centered on a team of real estate agents looking for high-end properties across London.

– Reality series centered on a team of real estate agents looking for high-end properties across London. Toughest Forces on Earth (Season 1) N – In-depth look at the various military forces on Earth, their training, and the specialized equipment they use.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd, 2024;

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (2024) N – Doumentary on the rise and fall of the Argentinian spiritual coaching network Generation Zoe.

– Doumentary on the rise and fall of the Argentinian spiritual coaching network Generation Zoe. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (Season 1) N – Japanese anime that sees a talented martial artist black-mailed into competing in a dangerous mixed martial arts tournament.

– Japanese anime that sees a talented martial artist black-mailed into competing in a dangerous mixed martial arts tournament. In Good Hands 2 (2024) N – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Tires (Season 1) N – Action Comedy starring Shane Gillis and Andrew Schulz.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 24th, 2024;

Atlas (2024) N – Sci-fi adventure starring Jennifer Lopez as an AI soldier who has determined the only way to end a terrible war is to end humanity.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 1) N – Sequel to Camp Cretaceous following the exploits of Darious Bowman, an aspiring paleontologist living in the wilds of California and studying the dinosaurs that roam there.

– Sequel to Camp Cretaceous following the exploits of Darious Bowman, an aspiring paleontologist living in the wilds of California and studying the dinosaurs that roam there. Mulligan (Part 2) N – Adult animated comedy.

– Adult animated comedy. My Oni Girl (2024) N – Japanese anime centered on the upheaval of a high school student’s life when he meets a demon girl on an adventure looking for her mother.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 24th, 2024;

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man (2024) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 29th, 2024;

Bionic (2024) N – Brazilian sports drama set in a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics have redefined sports

– Polish crime drama. The Life You Wanted (Season 1) N – Italian drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 30th, 2024;

Eric (Limited Series 1) N – Crime thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent, a grief-stricken father on the search for his missing son, accompanied by Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed.

– Crime thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent, a grief-stricken father on the search for his missing son, accompanied by Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. Geek Girl (Season 1) N – British drama about Harriet, an awkward teen who has always wanted to fit in, but when she gets recruited by a top London model agent, she begins to learn to stand out.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 31st, 2024;

A Part of You (2024) N – Swedish drama.

– Swedish drama. Raising Voices (Season 1) N – Spanish drama centered on a 17-year-old student whose life takes a dramatic turn when an online profile anonymously reveals they are the victim of sexual assault.

