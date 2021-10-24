‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Netflix Thriller Movie: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its library of psychological thrillers, Netflix acquired the rights to produce The Last Mrs. Parrish, a female-led psychological thriller based on Liv Constantine’s bestselling novel of the same name about a twisted con-artist.

While the movie is still in search for its director, the script will for The Last Mrs. Parrish be penned by Lisa Rubin, who previously worked with Netflix on the psychosexual thriller Gypsy starring Naomi Watts.

The Last Mrs. Parrish was previously announced to be developed as an Amazon series, but that project was since scrapped.

Margaret Chernin, Lynne Constantine and Valerie Constantine will serve as executive producers on The Last Mrs. Parrish. Producers include Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions through her overall deal with Netflix, as well as Molly Sims for Something Happy Productions. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Last Mrs. Parrish.

What’s the plot of The Last Mrs. Parrish?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s The Last Mrs. Parrish is based on Liv Constantine’s bestselling novel of the same name that was published in 2017. A Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. Here’s the story synopsis for the book:

Amber Patterson is fed up. She’s tired of being a nobody: a plain, invisible woman who blends into the background. She deserves more—a life of money and power like the one blond-haired, blue-eyed goddess Daphne Parrish takes for granted. To everyone in the exclusive town of Bishops Harbor, Connecticut, Daphne—a socialite and philanthropist—and her real-estate mogul husband, Jackson, are a couple straight out of a fairy tale. Amber’s envy could eat her alive . . . if she didn’t have a plan. Amber uses Daphne’s compassion and caring to insinuate herself into the family’s life—the first step in a meticulous scheme to undermine her. Before long, Amber is Daphne’s closest confidante, traveling to Europe with the Parrishes and their lovely young daughters, and growing closer to Jackson. But a skeleton from her past may undermine everything that Amber has worked towards, and if it is discovered, her well-laid plan may fall to pieces.

Who is cast in The Last Mrs. Parrish?

Currently, there are no cast members in Netflix’s The Last Mrs. Parrish, but they will be announced in the coming months.

What’s the production status of The Last Mrs. Parrish?

As of October 2021, Netflix’s The Last Mrs. Parrish is in its development stage with the script being written and polished.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Last Mrs. Parrish?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for The Last Mrs. Parrish yet, but we would expect it to be around late 2022 or even 2023.