Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in February 2024

Welcome to an early preview of all the new Netflix Original movies and series currently scheduled to arrive on Netflix around the world throughout the second month of 2024.

Please note that all release dates are subject to change and we’ll be including some titles that have yet to be confirmed. Unconfirmed dates will be marked with an asterisk.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2023

Orion and the Dark

Coming to Netflix: February 2nd

For the second time, Netflix is set to release a DreamWorks Animation movie exclusively, which is extra special. Based on the book, the movie will follow a young elementary school kid who is afraid of everything. On a quest to overcome his fears, he befriends a manifestation of the dark who assists him.

Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser lend their voices to the new movie with Charlie Kaufman behind the script.

Dee & Friends in Oz

Coming to Netflix: February 5th*

Designed for pre-schoolers, this new animated series is set in the magical world of the Wizard of Oz, with all your favorite from the original returning. It’ll follow a young girl called Dee who discovers the magical land and its creatures and characters.

For this new animated series, Netflix is reteaming with 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films.

One Day

Coming to Netflix: February 8th

This is a first! Presumably ordered with 14 episodes up front to split over two seasons, Netflix has opted to release all 14 episodes (each at 30 minutes) for this new romantic drama at once.

Set in the late 1980s, this series is based on the book by David Nicholls following Emma and Dexter, who spend graduation night together and vow to meet each year after that.

The cast for the new series includes Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Coming to Netflix: February 22nd

It’s the big one. We’ve waited years for the live-action series adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic, and it’s just around the corner. Retelling the origin story of Aang, the series will depict his development of mastering the four elements with the threat of the fire nation looming in the background.

The cast for the bold new series includes Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Coming to Netflix: February 23rd

Described as an “all-new journey” this series picks up the main Pokemon anime with brand new characters with the series now focused on Liko and Roy.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in February 2023

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Coming to Netflix: February 16th*

First, it began in 2019 with the US reality series that saw well-known judges looking out for the next rap superstar, which was eventually followed up with a French entry in 2023. In 2024, we’ll get an Italian spin-off to the competition series.

Judges for this season includes Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix in February 2024? Let us know in the comments.