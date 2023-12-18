‘Einstein and the Bomb’ Historical Docu-Drama Coming to Netflix in February 2024

A new historical docu-drama, centered around Albert Einstein and the Atomic Bomb is coming to Netflix in February 2024. We’ve got everything you need to know about Einstein and the Bomb, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and the Netflix release date.

Einstein and the Bomb is an upcoming Netflix Original historical docu-drama directed by All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and Our Girl director Anthony Philipson. BBC Studios is producing the film, which will use archived footage and dramatizations of Albert Einstein’s life and his scientific work’s impact on the world. James Van Der Pool and Andrew Cohen are the Executive Producers of the film.

Thanks to the overwhelming success of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the docudrama will be in demand thanks to Einstein’s influence in the creation of the Manhattan Project. Tom Conti played the German physicist in Nolan’s cinematic biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

When is Einstein and the Bomb coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Einstein and the Bomb has an official release date of February 19th, 2024.

What is Einstein and the Bomb?

The film will be a dramatized documentary using archived footage of Albert Einstein’s life and career as one of the world’s most renowned and influential physicists.

The docudrama is set to detail Einstein’s relationship with Adolf Hitler, and his escape from Nazi Germany before eventually making it to the United States where he would help persuade President Franklin D. Roosevelt to start a U.S. Nuclear program, out of fear that Germany was developing an atomic bomb. Later in life, it was reported that Einstein regretted his involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb, and in hindsight had he known Germany would fail in their attempt to create one, he would not have signed the letter to President Roosevelt.

Notably, it has been reported that the script of Einstein and the Bomb has taken everything from anything Einstein was recorded or heard saying, and everything he wrote down.

Who are the cast members of Einstein and the Bomb?

The only role we can confirm so far is Aidan McArdle as Albert Einstein. The actor is mostly well known for starring in movies such as Ella Enchanted and The Duchess. Sense8 fans will remember him for his role as Mitchell Taylor for three episodes.

It remains unclear if Andrew Havill plays an older Albert Einstein but we expect to learn more soon.

The remainder of the cast has been listed, however, the names of the roles have yet to be revealed;

Andrew Havill (The Crown)

(The Crown) Rachel Barry (Daddy Issues)

(Daddy Issues) Helena Westerman (The Wheel of Time)

(The Wheel of Time) Leo Ashizawa (Citadel)

(Citadel) Jay Lewis Mitchell

Simon Markey (Black Mirror)

(Black Mirror) James Musgrave (The King’s Man)

(The King’s Man) Simon Haines (Litvinenko)

What is the film runtime?

The historical docu-drama has a runtime of 76 minutes!

