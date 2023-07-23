Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Welcome along to an (extremely) early preview of what’s coming to Netflix globally as Netflix Originals in December 2023.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2023

May December

Coming to Netflix: December 1st

Note: Only applies to North America

First premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix in the United States will be the home to Todd Haynes new drama starring Natalie Portman and Julliane Moore.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.”

Leave the World Behind

Coming to Netflix: December 8th

Sam Esmail is adapting the Rumaan Alam novel exclusively for Netflix. This drama adaptation that Esmail is writing and directing will star Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la.

Per the official logline, here’s what you can expect:

“A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Coming to Netflix: December 15th

Debuting on Netflix 23 years after the original hit theaters courtesy of DreamWorks is Aardman’s return to the world of Chicken Run.

Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, and David Bradley all lend their voices to the new feature film.

Rebel Moon: Part I

Coming to Netflix: December 22nd

Hoping to start a huge new sci-fi fantasy franchise for Netflix, Rebel Moon, which comes from writer/director Zack Snyder.

The new movie’s plot revolves around a young woman seeking warriors from other planets to fight the tyrannical armies terrorizing her peaceful colony.

A second movie is currently in development, with the franchise planning to enter into other mediums, such as video games, soon.

Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins star.

Pokemon Concierge (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: December 28th (date subject to change)

Produced by dwarf studios, this new stop-motion animated series is set in the wonderful world of Pokemon.

Set to expand the Pokémon world, the story of this new series follows Haru, a concierge at the ‘Pokémon Resort,’ and her interactions with Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in December 2023

Yu Yu Hakusho

Coming to Netflix: December 14th (date subject to change)

Language: Japanese

From Shô Tsukikawa and based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, this new live-action series follows a teenager who is killed and resurrected to become an investigator for the supernatural.

Gyeongseong Creature

Coming to Netflix: December 22nd

Language: Korean

A new period Korean drama? Count us in.

Created by Kang Eun K and Chung Dong-yoon, this series is set in the Spring of 1945 and sees a young man and woman struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.

Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, and Claudia Kim star.

Berlin (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: December 29th (date subject to change)

Language: Spanish

Money Heist has now been off our screens for a couple of years but will return alongside Pedro Alonso, who will reprise his role as Andres “Berlin” de Fonollosa.

Per the official logline, here’s what you can expect from the spin-off prequel:

“During Berlin’s golden age, love and money are what drives him in life. His next big heist? A jackpot of jewels worth 44 million.”

Other Netflix Originals Coming in December 2023

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – December 20th

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – December 20th