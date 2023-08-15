‘Maestro’ Netflix Movie: December 2023 Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Bradley Cooper, in his first Netflix Original, will star and be in the director’s seat for Netflix’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biographical drama, Maestro. The film will be released in a limited number of theatres and will be coming to Netflix in December 2023. Below we’ll keep track of all major production updates, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Maestro is an upcoming Netflix Original based on the career of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper wrote the screenplay alongside Spotlight producer Josh Singer.

The project has been a long time development, with word that it was in development first released back in January 2020. The film was first at Paramount before moving to Netflix.

Several companies are credited with working on Maestro, including; Joint Effort, Sikelia Productions, Fred Berner Films, and Amblin Entertainment.

Legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are attached to the project as producers, along with Fred Berner (Pollock), Amy Durning (Magic City), Kristie Macosko Krieger (Bridge of Spies) are also attached. Bradley Cooper is also one of the producers.

When is the Netflix release date for Maestro?

We now have confirmation that Maestro will be released worldwide on December 20th, 2023.

The movie will also have a limited theatre starting from November 20th, 2023.

What is the plot of Maestro?

Spanning 30 years, Maestro follows the career of West Side Story and on The Waterfront conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein and his marriage to Costa-Rican-born actress Felicia Montealegre.

The official Netflix synopsis for the movie is as follows:

“Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Who are the cast members of Maestro?

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein

Taking on the role of the legendary director Leonard Bernstein will be Guardians of the Galaxy fan favorite, Bradley Cooper. Maestro will be the second feature film directed by Bradley, and his first since A Star Is Born.

Maestro will be the first Netflix Original for Bradley Cooper as both an actor and a director.

Cooper reportedly worked closely with the Bernstein estate to nail the details of the biographical drama.

Carey Mulligan – Felicia Montealegre

The Great Gatsby actress Carey Mulligan will act alongside Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein as Felicia Montealegre, the Costa Rican actress, and wife of Bernstein.

Maestro will be the third Netflix Original for Mulligan, after previously starring in the critically acclaimed titles Mudbound and The Dig. Mulligan is also well known for her role as Kathy in Never Let Me Go and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

Maya Hawke – Jamie Bernstein

It’s taken a long time to learn more about the cast of Maestro, but we do have confirmation that Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke has been cast as Jamie Bernstein, the daughter of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre.

Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein

Veteran comedian and actress Sarah Silverman have been cast in the role of Leonard Bernstein’s sister, Shirley. Silverman is most well known for the comedy series The Sarah Silverman Program, and for providing the voice of Vanellope in the Wreck-It Ralph movies.

What is the production status of Maestro?

At one point, filming was scheduled to begin as early as April 2021, but for one reason or another, pre-production continued for at least another year. Eventually, we learned that production sheets state that Maestro is set to film in May 2022.

Production did indeed get underway in May, visiting numerous locations in the US and worldwide.

The first batch of filming began on May 21st in Tanglewood, Massachusetts. Once filming was completed in Massachusetts, production moved to New York and East Hampton for an undisclosed period before further filming took place in Italy and then moved to London for its last stint.

Throughout production, the series was spotted filming in numerous locations, and Netflix itself released its own pictures throughout production:

We’ve got our first look at the set of Maestro with Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper dressed in costume as Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre, respectively.











Are you excited to watch Maestro on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!