‘Pokémon: Concierge’ Netflix December 2023 Release & Every Pokémon Seen So Far

A brand new stop-motion Pokémon series is on its way to Netflix in December 2023. Titled Pokémon Concierge, here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Over the past few years, Netflix and Pokémon have developed an extremely fruitful relationship. With various new movies and multiple seasons of Pokémon Journeys, there are currently hours of Pokémon to be enjoyed on the Netflix library.

Soon, fans will enjoy an exciting new stop-motion animated series, Pokémon Concierge, developed by Netflix, The Pokémon Company, and the Japanese animation team dwarf.

That studio has previously worked on domo-kun, Komaneko, and Netflix’s Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Minyoung Kim, who works at Netflix as Vice President of Content, APAC Ex-India, announced the new Pokemon series during the “Pokémon Presents” presentation on February 27th, 2023.

“I’m thrilled to share how we’re bringing Pokemon and Netflix together for the first time this year. At Netflix, we’re passionate at developing local programming that entertains audiences around the world. So today, we’re pleased to announce that Netflix in collaboration with The Pokemon Company are producing a brand new Netflix series, “Pokemon Concierge.”

Kim also added;

“We have a group of experts here in Japan who are passionate about finding and developing original stories from Japan that can excite audiences all over the world. We’re dedicated to adapting fan-favorite stories and manga into extraordinary shows. With this title, we’re excited to marry a entirely new storyline that expands the Pokemon universe with groundbreaking stop-motion animation. To bring this new world to life, we’ve partnered with the amazing creative team at Dwarf Studio.”

An official trailer for the upcoming stop motion series dropped was released on November 15th, 2023.

What is the story of Pokemon Concierge?

“The series, which will be set at the Pokemon resort, follows the story of a concierge and the many Pokemon who visit as guests.”

Which Pokemon will we see in Pokemon Concierge?

Previously, in the official teaser trailer, and studio visit, the following Pokemon were confirmed to appear in Pokemon Concierge; Psyduck, Lampent, Bulbasaur, Eevee, and the elemental trio of monkey Pokemon Pansear, Pansage, a Panpour.

With the release of the official trailer even more Pokemon can be seen, including;

Wingull

Rattata

Charmander

Dragonite

Hoppip

Mudkip

Pidgeot

Snorlax

Seal

Diglett

Dedenne

Furett

Skiploom

Metagross

Wooper

Pikachu

Magikarp

When is Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix?

We now have official confirmation that the December 28th, 2023 release date for Pokémon Concierge is correct!

