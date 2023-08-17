Netflix Movies and Series Premiering at Film Festivals in 2023

Fall is soon upon us. Netflix has a big roster of new movies and series coming up, with many of those set to premiere or showcase at numerous film festivals around the globe. Here’s a rundown of what’s being shown, when, and where.

If you want to see all the new movies Netflix has in store for you in Fall 2023, we’re continuously updating the list of upcoming movies. This includes every title mentioned below and more.

Note: This list will be updated over time to reflect new announcements.

BFI Film Festival

Event Dates: October 4th to 15th

Location: London, England

The Kitchen World Premiere Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s new sci-fi movie starring Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale and BackRoad Gee. Sunday, October 15th, at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall



Venice International Film Festival

Event Dates: August 30th to September 9th

Location: Venice, Italy

El Conde / The Count World Premiere Director: Pablo Larraín Cast: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro A vampire who is over 250 years old decides that he’s had enough and decides to die. Coming to Netflix on September 15th Multiple dates available to pass holders and the general public – dates and tickets

Maestro World Premiere Director: Bradley Cooper Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick Biopic on the life and career of Leonard Bernstein. Coming to Netflix on December 20th Multiple dates available to pass holders and the general public – dates and tickets

Society of the Snow World Premiere Director: J.A. Bayona Cast: Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Kukuriczka Biopic on the 1972 plane disaster that saw a rugby team stranded in the heart of the Andes. Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023 TBD Multiple dates available to pass holders and the general public – dates and tickets

The Killer World Premiere Director: David Fincher Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton Adaptation of the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent about an assassin battling his employers. Coming to Netflix on November 10th Multiple dates available to pass holders and the general public – dates and tickets

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar World Premiere Director: Wes Anderson Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade Adaptation of the short stories by Roald Dahl. Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023 Multiple dates available to pass holders and the general public – dates and tickets



New York Film Festival

Event Dates: September 29th to October 15th

Location: New York, United States of America

Maestro North American Premiere Director: Bradley Cooper Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick Biopic on the life and career of Leonard Bernstein. Coming to Netflix on December 20th Will screen on Monday, October 2nd – ticket information

May December North American Premiere Director: Todd Haynes Cast: Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman Drama romance about a married couple buckling under the pressure of an actress arriving to do research on their past. Coming to Netflix (only in NA) on December 1st Will screen on Friday, September 29th – ticket information



Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Event Dates: September 7th to September 17th

Location: Toronto, Canada

All the Light We Cannot See World Premiere Director: Shawn Levy Mini-series based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in WW2 Multiple dates – tickets and information

Fair Play International Premiere Director: Chloe Domont Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couple’s relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement. Coming to Netflix on October 13th Multiple dates – tickets and information

Nyad International Premiere Directors: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Cast: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller Biopic on the swimmer Diana Nyad Coming to Netflix on November 3rd (subject to change) Multiple dates – tickets and information

Pain Hustlers World Premiere Director: David Yates Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman Set during the height of the opioid crisis, this movie sees a blue-collar woman get involved in a pharmaceutical start-up. Coming to Netflix on October 27th Multiple dates – tickets and information

Reptile World Premiere Director: Grant Singer Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Coming to Netflix on October 6th Multiple dates – tickets and information

Rustin International Premiere Director: George C. Wolfe Cast: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder Biopic on the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin Coming to Netflix on November 17th Multiple Dates – tickets and information

Sly World Premiere Director: Thom Zimny Documentary on the actor Sylvester Stallone Coming to Netflix in November TBD Multiple dates – tickets and information

Stamped From The Beginning World Premiere Director: Roger Ross Williams Documentary based on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s best-selling book Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023 TBD Multiple Dates – Tickets and information



