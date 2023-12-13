New Games Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Since November 2021, Netflix has been in the video game business with a growing selection of mobile games and more recently, they’ve broken into the cloud gaming business. What’s coming next from Netflix Games? Here’s a preview of every game we know that’s coming to Netflix throughout 2024.

As of the time of publishing, Netflix has released over 90 games, primarily on mobile but a few through its beta platform on PC, and that list is set to continue growing throughout 2024 and the years to come. Per Netflix, they have over 90 games in development at their own studios and externally.

To look ahead at their 2024 slate of games, Netflix released a sizzle reel on December 13th:

Now, let’s dive into all the games we currently know about and are coming to Netflix:

Assassin’s Creed Mobile Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Braid Anniversary Edition

Coming to Netflix Games: April 30th, 2024

First released on Xbox 360 15 years ago, we’ve already seen the platform puzzler Braid get a remaster, but it’s time for another one, and this time, Netflix is boarding the mobile versions.

Critically acclaimed, the game has you bending time to complete various puzzles, and this new version features overhauled graphics and newly released content.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Following the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in December 2023, Aardman Animations are collaborating for a new top-down heist game “that combines squad-based infiltration with high-octane, chaotic escapes.”

If you want to play the game early, Aardman is currently hunting for beta testers.

Compass Point West

First released on app stores back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Netflix’s internal game studio, Spry Games, is gearing up for a sequel to their hit game, Cozy Grove and we now have an official title: Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.

Here’s what you can expect from the game:

“As a Spirit Scout on a haunted island, you’ll once again befriend and assist an unusual assortment of troubled ghostly bears. In addition to all new ghost stories, Camp Spirit comes with new activities (ever want to powerwash a ghost with a blowfish?), new furry companions with stories and abilities of their own (“can you pet the dog” is such a low bar…) and much more. Get ready to swear the Spirit Scout oath once again, in Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit!”

Crashlands 2

Serving as a sequel to the 2016 critically acclaimed action-adventure role-playing game developed by Butterscotch Shenanigans, Crashlands 2 will be released on a number of platforms, including Netflix Games on both iOS and Android.

Per the developer, here’s what you can expect from the follow-up:

“Slap your way across a vibrant world where interstellar friendships are the key to your survival. Befriend eccentric aliens, craft bizarre weaponry, and stick it to the man in this sequel to the award-winning open world crafting RPG Crashlands.”

Dumb Ways to Survive

Playside Studios will be bringing a new game based on the viral advertising campaign to Netflix shortly that’s already been adapted into multiple games such as Dumb Ways to Die and Dumb Ways to Draw.

Fashionverse

FashionVerse is a game that has you designing and styling models.

While researching, I couldn’t quite believe how popular these games are and often how predatory they can be, so it’ll be a nice change of pace for a version of the game not reliant on microtransactions.

Game Dev Tycoon

Coming from Greenheart Games, Game Dev Tycoon has been a fixture of the tycoon genre for well over ten years now, with the original release in 2012. While already on mobile since 2018, you’ll soon be able to skip the entry cost and play it for free with your Netflix subscription.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Replay the history of the gaming industry by starting your own video game development company in the ‘80s. Research new technologies and run your business. Create best-selling games and gain worldwide fans. New in the exclusive Netflix edition: Develop games based on some of your favorite films and TV series. Test your decision-making skills in bespoke story events and explore marketing opportunities with content creators.”

Hades

Winner of countless Game of the Year awards is the rogue-lite that sees you playing the son of Hades, Zagreus, battling hordes of undead through various levels of the underworld. Supergiant Games is behind the game, and although it’s released on Nintendo Switch devices, this release will mark its first time on mobile.

The big caveat with Hades’ release on Netflix Games is that only players with iPhones or iPads can play with an Android release currently ruled out for an unknown reason.

Harmonium: The Musical

Announced at The Game Awards for multiple platforms, including via Netflix Games on iOS and Android, Harmonium: The Musical is a sign-language musical adventure game that comes from developer The Odd Gentlemen, who are behind The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom and The King’s Quest.

The game has you playing Melody Macato, a deaf Filipino-American who can create a new type of music that can be felt, seen, and accessible to her friends.

Katana Zero

First unveiled at Netflix Geeked Week 2023, Katana Zero is a single-player hack-and-slash game that was designed and developed by a single individual made entirely in GameMaker Studio 2.

The game still holds superb reviews (10/10 on Steam) and has you slashing, dashing, and manipulating time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released, and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio KillaSoft, is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Minion Masters

Coming to Netflix Games: January 16th, 2024

The popular card-battling game Minion Masters will get a major rework and re-release courtesy of Netflix in January 2024.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In Minion Masters you choose among many Masters with unique abilities and collect fierce demons, cute creatures, devastating spells and much more. Utilize your minions to destroy the enemy Master! When a minion has been summoned they can no longer be controlled, so place them wisely to win!”

Money Heist: Ultimate Choice

Monument Valley 1 & 2

Coming to Netflix Games: 2024 TBD

Developed by Ustwo Games, Monument Valley is a popular indie puzzle game first released in 2014 on iOS and Android, with the sequel released in 2017.

The game tasks you with navigating through mazes with optical illusions and plenty of game mechanics to keep you scratching your head.

A third Monument Valley game is also confirmed to be in development and likely headed to Netflix Games at some point.

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

For those who missed it, Netflix Stories are interactive episodic stories set in the worlds of various Netflix IPs. The first entry was released in 2023 and was set in the world of Love is Blind, and the next release will be Virgin River.

Paper Trail

Coming to Netflix Games: Q1 2024

Coming from Newfangled Games is Paper Trail, a “top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a paper world. You must fold and tear your way through a diverse, populated paper world. As you progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. Drag objects, shine lights, and push boulders across the paths you create through folding.”

The game is headed to all platforms but will also hit Netflix Games.

Pillow Champ

Coming to Netflix Games: Spring 2024

Frosty Pop was one of the first-ever developers to release their games to Netflix and will return with a unique and ambitious new 2.5D fighting game. Akin to Street Fighter, the game has you battling for peace with the use of pillows.

The game will also be released on other platforms, including Steam.

Sonic Mania Plus

Sonic Mania Plus is an expanded version of Sonic Mania, first released in July 2018 on consoles, and now will be getting a mobile port for the first time courtesy of Netflix Games in 2024.

This is the second Sonic game to head to Netflix, following Sonic Prime Dash, which was released in 2023 and saw updated visuals and an overhaul of some of the game systems. At the time of publishing in December 2023, that game has amassed over 1 million downloads.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Releasing in 2024 alongside the sixth season of the animated show is a new ARPG that’ll have you exploring Xadia and teaming up with friends while battling evil forces in this hack & slash looter.

The Rise Of The Golden Idol

Announced at The Game Awards, The Rise of The Golden Idol is confirmed for a 2024 release on multiple platforms. It comes as part of a long-running detective series (the first of which was released in 2021) and will have you investigating 15 strange cases of crime, death, and depravity in the 1970s.

Untitled Rebel Moon Mobile Game

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind Catalyst Black and Vainglory, was initially announced to be working with Netflix to develop a new IP pitched as a ‘transmedia’ franchise to see an exclusive game released based on an upcoming Netflix release.

In the summer of 2023, the upcoming Netflix release was announced to be Rebel Moon. It’ll be a four-player co-op action game.

We’ve got more on the Rebel Moon game here.

Untitled Squid Game Mobile Game

Netflix’s biggest series in its history is getting a reality series, and it was revealed in October 2023 that it’ll also be getting a mobile game.

Untitled Wednesday Mobile Game

Announced in October 2023 by the Wall Street Journal, they said a mobile game is being developed based on their most-watched English-language TV series of all time. The game is expected to land in the “next several months.”

What are Netflix Games Studios Working On?

Netflix has acquired or established several new game studios of its own. Here’s what we know they’re working on:

Boss Fight Entertainment Netflix Stories: Money Heist Netflix Stories: Virgin River Netflix Stories: Love is Blind

Moonloot Games Unknown

Next Games Compass Point West

Night School Studio Unknown

Spry Fox Cozy Grove 2 Untitled Non-violent MMO

Studio Blue Unannounced AAA game



What games are you most looking forward to playing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.