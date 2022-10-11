Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 30 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix.

This is a live ongoing preview, so keep it bookmarked, as we’ll keep it updated over time. Once a game releases, we’ll remove it from this list.

Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on is Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward they’re working on a new mobile experience too.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Hello Kitty Happiness Parade

Based on the incredibly popular Japanese cartoon character, this will be the first time Hello Kitty lands on Netflix in some form exclusively.

“Create a grand spectacle with Hello Kitty and friends. Make new allies and lean on your abilities to avoid traps that can rain on your parade!”

IMMORTALITY

Announced to come out on Netflix Games in the summer and then in September to no avail is the interactive thriller game from Sam Barlow, best known for Her Story and Telling Lies.

Per Netflix Games, here’s what you can expect:

“Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance. What happened to Marissa Marcel? Brimming with talent, magnetism and beauty, the young actress was poised for stardom — until, it seems, she evaporated into thin air. Piece it all together to uncover the truth behind this dark, hidden chapter in Tinseltown’s history.”

Kentucky Route Zero

Netflix will be the exclusive home of the point-and-click adventure game developed by Cardboard Computer. It was first released on PC back in 2013.

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The game is being developed by the Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Mighty Quest

Also coming from Ubisoft is a new mobile game described as a “new roguelite-inspired Mighty Quest for Epic Loot”.

The original game was released in 2019, but servers shut down on the free-to-play version in September 2022.

Narcos Cartel Wars Unlimited

Another previously released game that will be transitioning over to Netflix Games is the mobile game for Netflix’s hit series, Narcos. It first released back in 2016 but will be revived and refreshed for Netflix Games.

Here’s the official description for the previous release of the game:

“Step into the dangerous and thrilling role of cartel kingpin in the official game of the hit television show NARCOS. Decide between leading through raw power or gathering respect through loyalty. Sometimes bad people do good things… In the end you must decide, will it be “Plata o Plomo?”

Raji: An Ancient Epic

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.

Reigns: Three Kingdom

From Devolver Digital and Nerial, based out of the United Kingdom, will come the fifth entry in the franchise inspired by a Chinese epic.

Here’s what you can expect:

“The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Reigns: Three Kingdoms thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. There, they will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe their way through negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances, and convert to gain more power. Discover new ways to enjoy Reigns’ unique swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline and a host of unexpected mini-games.”

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week, where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Coming to Netflix Games in Q4 2022

Based on Netflix’s biggest English language series, this puzzle game has already been released in the past on various app stores but will be getting an update and become exclusive to Netflix Games. It comes via Netflix’s acquisition of Next Games.

The game was shut down earlier this year in preparation for release on Netflix Games later in 2022.

Terra Nil

From Devolver Digital is a new strategy city-building game that’ll see you fighting off climate change. Free Lives develop the game, and the game is also set to receive a PC release shortly.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time, as we reported earlier in 2022.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Too Hot To Handle

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Another Netflix show getting adapted into a video game is Too Hot To Handle, which is Netflix’s dating reality series that is now into its third season in 2022 and will be renewed through to season 4.

Here’s what you can expect from the new game:

“Meet and mingle with sexy singles all vying for your affection in this game based on Netflix’s hit reality series “Too Hot to Handle.” Will you give in to temptation? Or hold out for deeper emotional connections? The choice is yours!”

Valiant Hearts Sequel

In 2014, Ubisoft released the single-player puzzler Valiant Hearts, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier.

Now coming up to a decade later, Ubisoft announced a new sequel to the original game that is on the way to Netflix games.