Renewed Netflix Series 2023: List of Shows Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) – Coming to Netflix in April 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in April 2023. African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Arcane (Season 2)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6)

Full Swing (Season 2)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3) – Confirmed to return in 2023.

– Confirmed to return in 2023. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023

– Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023 History 101 (Season 2)

Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) – Coming in April 2023

– Coming in April 2023 Is It Cake? (Season 2)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in April 2023.

– Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in April 2023. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That 90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in April 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in April 2023. The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Season 3 – aka Chapter 3)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in November 2023.

– Final season to release in November 2023. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7) – Season 5 is confirmed for 2023 release.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Expected in 2023

– Expected in 2023 The Mole (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2024.

– Coming to Netflix in 2024. The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Renewed for final season and filming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season and filming in 2023. The Upshaws (Season 3)

The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 3 & 4) – Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023.

– Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023. Top Boy (Season 5) – Final season.

– Final season. Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)

Untold (Volume 2)

Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023 – final season.

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Di4ries – Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024.

– Italian (Season 2) – To release in two parts, part 1 in September 2023, part 2 in April 2024. D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – German (Season 4)

– German (Season 4) I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in September 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023.

– French (Part 3) – Coming to Netflix in October 2023. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in 2023.

– Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season coming in 2023. Represent – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) She – Hindi (Season 3)

– Hindi (Season 3) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 3)

– Korean (Season 3) Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4)

– Portuguese (Season 4) Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in April 2023

– Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in April 2023 Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Empress – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in April 2023.

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in April 2023. The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

– Polish (Season 3) The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) – Coming in May 2023.

The Snow Girl – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in April 2023

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in April 2023 Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

If you enjoy this list – please consider sharing. As you can imagine, cataloging all these shows takes an enormous effort.

Have we missed any? Let me know on Twitter or in the comments down below.