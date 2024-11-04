‘Outer Banks’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix But Will Be Final Season

It’s official: we’re getting one final dose of Pogue goodness. Today, it has been confirmed that following the premiere of season 4, part 2, Outer Banks will return for a fifth and final season. The news comes hot off the press following a big event celebrating Outer Banks in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to Netflix, writing for the final season is currently underway. More season 5 details and additional information will be shared at a later date. In a note from the creators of the show (Josh and Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke), they detail why the show is coming to an end after five seasons:

Dispatch to all Pogues: Seven years ago, in the summer of 2017, we came across a photo of teenagers on a beach at dusk during a power outage. That photo sparked an idea for a story of four best friends who only want to have a good time all the time. From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and frienship. At thte time seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away. The fourth season was our longest and hardest – but most rewarding – to produce. The season ends with a feature lgenth episode which we think is our best, most powerful episode. We hope you feel the same way. Now, with a little sandess, but also excitement, we’re putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last seaosn, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you’ll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break.”

The announcement of a final season comes just days after most of the cast took to Venice Beach in Santa Monica to celebrate the show in its now annual Poguelandia event. Multiple musicians and most of the series’ cast took part in a sold-out show. For fans not attending, we did get a Saturday night drop of new pictures and a brand new trailer showcasing what’s in store for us when season 4, part 2, drops on November 7th, 2024.

You can check out the Outer Banks season 5 cast Instagram poster tease below:

Are you glad that Outer Banks has been renewed for a fifth and final season? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll be back soon with a full season 5 preview with lots of speculation and predictions following the launch of part 2.