‘Murder Mindfully’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

For Halloween this year, Netflix Germany released its brand new blood-soaked crime comedy thriller series Murder Mindfully (also known as Achtsam Morden), and the streamer has just announced that there will be more to come.

Created by Doron Wisotzky and released on October 31st, the eight-episode series depicted a lawyer who attended a mindfulness retreat hoping to regain his sanity but instead went down a slightly different path. That different path was becoming a murderer and part of a crime gang. Tom Schilling, Emily Cox, Britta Hammelstein, Murathan Muslu, Peter Jordan, Pamuk Pilavci, and Johannes Allmayer starred with Constantin Television producing.

The renewal announcement came on the morning of December 18th, 2024, with Netflix’s social media accounts for Germany saying (translated into English): “Put on your best multi-purpose gloves, here we go again. Mindful Murder Season 2 is confirmed!”

How well did Murder Mindfuly perform on Netflix?

Thanks to the Netflix top 10s, we can see precisely how well Murder Mindfully performed using the views metric Netflix provides (viewing hours divided by runtime). The show spent three weeks in the global international TV top 10, picking up 44M hours watched, which equates to 10.10M views.

How has Murder Mindfully performed against other German series? We can see it’s more or less in line with Crooks, which also scored a season 2 renewal, although far below The Empress, which remains one of Netflix Germany’s biggest titles in its history.

The show was featured in 66 countries’ top 10s, but most importantly, the show spent six weeks (48 days at the time of publishing) in Germany’s top 10 list, which is a key indicator of success for international productions. We’ve noted on numerous occasions before that if a show features in its home country’s top 10 for over 30 days, it’s almost certainly a prime candidate for renewal, which holds here.

Netflix Germany has yet to announce its 2025 and beyond lineup fully, with The Empress currently awaiting an official decision on season 3, but we do know that How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) will return for season 5 next year. Also on the docket from Netflix Germany is Cassandra, a sci-fi thriller series due out in February 2025, and we’re also expecting Plötzlich Kanzlerin, Kacken an der Havel, and an adaptation of the comedy series Alpha Males to be hitting our screens soon.

