Renewed Netflix Series 2023: Which Netflix Originals are Returning?

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals too. This list will contain every Netflix Original show renewed for an additional season or seasons, whether an English-language Netflix Original or international one.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Arcane (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in 2023. Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7)

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Blood and Water (Season 2) – Coming in November 2022

– Coming in November 2022 Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – Reportedly renewed for season 3.

– Reportedly renewed for season 3. Bridgerton (Seasons 3 & 4)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023.

– Coming in January 2023. Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) – Coming in November 2022

– Coming in November 2022 Emily in Paris (Season 4)

Firefly Lane (Season 2) – Final season – Due to release in two halves, with part 1 in December 2022 and part 2 in June 2023.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Seasons 5 and 6)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – Filming until April 2022 and is expected to arrive in late 2022/early 2023.

– Filming until April 2022 and is expected to arrive in late 2022/early 2023. Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. History 101 (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) – Coming in December 2022.

– Coming in December 2022. Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Inside Job (Season 2)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Confirmed to be coming to Netflix in March 2023.

– Confirmed to be coming to Netflix in March 2023. Sonic Prime (Season 2)

Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – Final season is set to debut in 2024.

– Final season is set to debut in 2024. Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Began filming in summer 2022 – expected in 2023.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023.

– Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023. Teletubbies (Season 2)

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Season 2) – Coming in November 2022

– Coming in November 2022 The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in 2023.

– Final season to release in 2023. The Cuphead Show! (Season 3) – Expected to be final season – coming in November 2022

– Expected to be final season – coming in November 2022 The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Expected in 2023

– Expected in 2023 The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Renewed for final season and filming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season and filming in 2023. The Upshaws (Season 3) – Part 3 releasing in February 2023.

– Part 3 releasing in February 2023. The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 3 & 4) – Season 3 is due to release in Summer of 2023.

– Season 3 is due to release in Summer of 2023. Top Boy (Season 5)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) – Coming in October 2022.

– Coming in October 2022. Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023 – final season.

Vikings: Valhalla (Seasons 2 & 3) – Season 2 will be released in January 2023. Season 3 has wrapped filming in 2022.

– Season 2 will be released in January 2023. Season 3 has wrapped filming in 2022. Virgin River (Season 5) – Expected in 2023.

– Expected in 2023. Waffles + Mochi (Season 2) – Coming in October 2022.

– Coming in October 2022. You (Season 4) – Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023.

– Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2022 and Beyond

Aggretsuko – Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in February 2023

– Japanese (Season 3) – Coming in February 2023 All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) Brotherhood – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Delhi Crime – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Elite – Spanish (Season 6 & 7) – Coming in November 2022.

– Spanish (Season 6 & 7) – Coming in November 2022. Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Ganglands – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) I Am Georgina – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Japan – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

– French (Part 3) Masaba Masaba – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Mismatched – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – Korean (Part 2)

– Korean (Part 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023. Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Norweigen (Season 3 – Final Season) Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Sexify – Polish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023

– Polish (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023 Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4)

Sky Rojo – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) – Coming in January 2023

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) – Coming in January 2023 Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Summertime – Italian (Season 3)

– Italian (Season 3) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Kingdom – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

– Polish (Season 3) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) The Way of the House Husband – Japanese Anime (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023

– Japanese Anime (Season 2) – Coming in January 2023 Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

