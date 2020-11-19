Ryan Murphy Series & Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Ryan Murphy is perhaps one of the most prolific producers in Hollywood right now and mostly working on new content for Netflix under pre-existing projects and his big overall output deal. Here are all the projects Murphy is currently working on for Netflix coming to Netflix in 2020, 2021, and beyond.

As you may know, Ryan Murphy is a prolific TV executive and writer behind some of the past decade’s biggest shows. Many of his shows are streaming on Netflix but from February 2018 the writer/producer signed with Netflix has been producing new content exclusively for Netflix from July 2018.

There are also quite a few Ryan Murphy projects outside of Netflix that still come to Netflix. American Horror Story still gets annual updates as part of his old FX deal. POSE and American Crime Story also get added to Netflix in a timely manner too.

Here’s the rundown of every Ryan Murphy project that’s come to Netflix exclusively thus far. Those marked with asterisks aren’t part of his Netflix deal.

The Politician (Season 1)* – September 27th, 2019

Circus of Books (Documentary) – April 20th, 2020

A Secret Love (Documentary) – April 29th, 2020

Hollywood (Limited Series) – May 1st, 2020

The Politician (Season 2)* – June 19th, 2020

The Boys in the Band (Movie) – September 30th, 2020

Ratched (Season 1)* – September 18th, 2020

Here’s every Ryan Murphy project coming to Netflix over the next few years that have been announced.

Please note: this is a live article and will be updated over time. Last updated: November 2020.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Series Coming to Netflix

Ratched (Season 2)

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

The first season of Ratched has undoubtedly been the biggest title to come to Netflix from the writer exclusively thus far. It smashed expectations.

When the series was originally announced after an intense bidding war, Netflix gave the series a two-season order meaning that Nurse Ratched is definitely returning to our screens in the near future.

Halston Untitled Limited Series

Expected Netflix Release: 2021

Another limited series Ryan Murphy is working on is on the late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick who rose to international fame during the 1970s and is still an icon to this day.

It’s not Murphy’s first venture into the world of fashion with season 2 of American Crime Story covering the late Gianni Versace.

The series is set to feature Ewan McGregor who is a well-known actor having starred in Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars, Trainspotting as well as a recent season of Fargo from FX. He will be playing the role of Halston.

Aside from Murphy’s involvement, Daniel Minahan is set to direct with Sharr White writing.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Limited Series)

Teaming up with Ian Brennan and Janet Mock, we’ll see Ryan Murphy return to familiar territory with a miniseries following the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Richard Jenkins and Carl Franklin will star.

Much like American Crime Story, the title of Monster allows this series to be spun out for future miniseries too although we may be jumping the gun a bit.

A Chorus Line (Limited Series)

A Chorus Line first debuted as a movie back in 1985 but was originally a Broadway musical. In this new limited mini-series set to consist of 10 episodes adapts it for the modern-day and age.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. Based on the Broadway musical.”

If you’re looking for more information on the original Broadway musical providing some excellent context, check out TheaterMania’s article.

Marlene Dietrich Untitled Series

This series will be similar in premise to the aforementioned Halston series in being a biopic limited series based on a famous figurehead.

Jessica Lange is set to play the role of Marlene who recently featured in The Politician in its first season.

At this stage, it’s expected the series is in very early development but it’s been said that the series is set in Vegas during the early 60s at the prime of Marlene Dietrich’s career.

Consent

Announced back in May 2018, this new anthology series that will ride the wave of the #MeToo movement will examine stories of sexual harassment in the workplace specifically during the movement.

Each episode would recount a new story with a different director. One of the episodes is expected to cover an account of what happened at the Weinstein Company and one that covers the allegations against House of Card’s actor Kevin Spacey.

Untitled Andy Warhol Documentary Series

Andy Warhol was a prolific American artist and his life will be celebrated and documented in a 10-part “flashy” series.

Beyond Murphy’s involvement, that’s all we know so far.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Movies/Documentaries Coming to Netflix

The Prom

Confirmed Netflix Date: December 11th, 2020

Ryan Murphy constantly dips his toes into the musical space with Glee being the biggest title in the genre. This adaptation is of the hit Broadway show including songs sung by Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, and James Corden.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

This movie already has a blockbuster cast headlined by Nicole Kidman playing the role of Angie Dickinson and Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen. Also featuring is Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Awkwafina, and Andrew Rannells.

The Legend of Georgia McBride

This will be the third major play adaptation to come from Ryan Murphy and is being produced alongside Todd Spiewak and Eric Norsoph.

The movie will follow an expectant father fired from his job and looking to break into the entertainment industry as a drag artist. Jim Parsons is currently attached to star.

Untitled Janet Cooke Movie

Janet Mock will be spearheading this project that has Ryan Murphy producing. It’s based on the journalist Janet Cooke who won a Pulitzer Prize in the early 1980s with her piece, Jimmy’s World but quickly got into trouble over it.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Blumhouse alongside Ryan Murphy will be taking a stab at adapting the Stephen King novel of the same name. Netflix has adapted a multitude of different Stephen King novels but none with the horror experts at Blumhouse.

John Lee Hancock is attached to the project too and comes from the collection of stories If It Bleeds (this could indicate more coming in the future) and is about boy who befriends a man who after passing can still communicate with his via his mobile phone.

Before we leave you, we just want to wrap up with some other points, rumors or projects that have been announced but we don’t know enough to feature them above.

A feature film on former first lady Betty Ford is also reportedly in active development but yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly teaming up for a feature movie on Joe Exotic who was the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series.

In 2015, One Hit Wonders was announced which sees Ryan Murphy team up with Gwyneth Paltrow for a musical dramedy. That title has gone MIA but perhaps could find its way onto Netflix.

There’s been plenty of rumors swirling about Murphy maybe bringing Scream Queens to Netflix but nothing of substance sadly.

What Ryan Murphy project are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.