‘Joe Exotic’ Movie Reportedly In Development at Netflix

A long-rumored Tiger King movie is reportedly in development at Netflix and will be made as part of the Ryan Murphy output deal.

The news comes from ProductionWeekly which is a blog that releases weekly production schedules. In their April 29th release, they included a bunch of untitled projects and the one that caught our eye is an Untitled Joe Exotic Project.

The news also was reported by DailyMail at the beginning of the month too.

The production schedule states that Ryan Murphy (who is about to release his glamour series Hollywood onto Netflix on May 1st plus a huge slate of other content in due course) is onboard to write and produce with the only cast member named as Rob Lowe.

Rob Lowe recently starred in the Netflix Original movie Holiday in the Wild. Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy have already teams up with one of Ryan’s Fox projects, 9-1-1.

The logline for the title is as follows:

Centers on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence

for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation

Many will know Tiger King has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits so far in 2020. It’s amassed a viewership of over 64 million views (putting it at number 7 on our most-watched titles on Netflix of all time) and scored a special bonus episode too.

The documentary series was explosive in the fact that you didn’t know what was coming next as the story took its various twists and turns.

Three weeks ago, Rob Lowe even posted a picture of himself dressed as the famed Tiger King on Instagram and updated the status to corroborate the news too by adding to the status: “UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!”

That’s all we know for now, we’ll keep you posted on anything else we hear as and when we hear it.