Sony Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Netflix and Sony Pictures have a new agreement in the US (but also worldwide to an extent) whereby new Sony movies come to the service and Sony is producing exclusive titles for the streaming service worldwide. Here’s our big guide to all the Sony movies coming to Netflix.

For those unaware, Netflix and Sony signed a landmark deal in April 2021 to bring Sony’s feature films to the service in the coveted pay-1 window. This means any Sony theatrical releases are coming to Netflix around 6 months after they debut in theaters.

The deal goes beyond just carrying theatrical releases, however. In early 2022 we’ve also seen two direct-to-video movies from Sony also land on Netflix. We’re also continuing to see Netflix buy the global rights to Sony movies or Sony movies being produced exclusively for Netflix.

Sony Movies Coming to Netflix Exclusively Globally

Over the years we’ve seen many Sony movies skip cinemas and sold to Netflix instead, particularly over the pandemic. Examples include Vivo, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Wish Dragon, and Fatherhood.

Quick note before we get into the full list, we’ve heard that K-Pop: Demon Hunters from Sony Animation is eying a full jump over to Netflix but no confirmation of that yet from Netflix themselves just yet.

The Man from Toronto

Coming to Netflix: June 24th

Netflix has made it its intention to make itself the home of Kevin Hart movies and that trend continues after Netflix acquired the global rights to the new action-comedy thriller The Man from Toronto.

Co-starring Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco, the movie is about the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screw-up are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental.

Matilda: The Musical

Coming to Netflix: December 2022

Netflix is all-in on Roald Dahl given it purchased the book rights and is adapting many of the stories in the coming years so it made sense when they picked up Matilda: The Musical from Sony.

Sony still notably has the distribution rights in the United Kingdom it’s worth noting where it does plan to distribute the movie in cinemas.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Emma Corrin, best known for portraying Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown, will be playing Lady Constance Chatterley in this new adaptation fo the D.H. Lawrence novel.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is set to direct the movie and is about a woman who breaks with the forms and traditions of her time when she falls out of love with her husband and begins a torrid affair with a man who works on their English estate.

Masters of the Universe

After being in development at Sony for years, the live-action Masters of the Universe which will be headlined by Kyle Allen playing the lead role of He-Man is coming exclusively to Netflix.

Filming is expected to begin in the summer of 2022.

We’ll be keeping track of everything known about Netflix’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie here.

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

Now let’s move on to Sony movies coming to Netflix in the first window. We’re still working out the kinks of the deal but so far, we’re seeing movies from the main Sony movie lineup coming to Netflix in 120 days and Sony Pictures Classics coming 150 days following their initial release.

Sony Movies Added to Netflix So Far in 2022

Beyond the usual licensed library content, we’ve also seen several other Sony movies make their SVOD debuts on Netflix.

Honey Girls – Released on February 3rd, 2022

– Released on February 3rd, 2022 Never Back Down: Revolt – Released on March 3rd, 2022

– Released on March 3rd, 2022 Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America – Sony Pictures Classic – Released on June 13th

Sony Movies Coming to Netflix US in 2022 and Beyond

Please note that theatrical release dates are subject to change. The Netflix release dates are estimated based on a 150-225 day exclusive theatrical window.

We’re only including dated Sony movies over the next couple of years. In the original press release, Netflix also promised that future entries Venom, Spiderman, Jumanji, and Bad Boys are all headed to the service.

Uncharted

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Whalberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle

Genre: Action, Adventure

Theatrical Release Date: February 18th, 2022

Confirmed Netflix Release Date: July 15th, 2022

With an incredible and extensive library of video games, Sony has no shortage of games ready and waiting to be adapted into full feature-length movies. So, 14 years after the debut of the Uncharted franchise on the PlayStation 3, Nathan Drake is finally coming to life on the big screen.

Opting to go with a younger Nathan Drake, popular Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will take on the role, with Mark Whalberg portraying the role of Drake’s mentor Sully.

The first installment of the franchise will take place before the events of the video games, and will tell the story of Nathan Drake in his youth and how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

Umma

Director: Iris K. Shim

Cast: Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush

Genre: Horror

Theatrical Release Date: March 18, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: July – October 2022

From Stage 6 Films comes this supernatural horror movie headlined by Sandra Oh best known for Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy. It’s produced by Sam Raimi and is about a single mother who lives with her daughter on a farm that’s being haunted.

Morbius

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Cast: Jared Leto, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Simon Stroud

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Theatrical Release Date: April 1st, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: July – November 2022 (July 30th based on 120 days)

Even though Sony and Marvel Studios came to an agreement with adding Spider-Man to the MCU, the studio still reserves the right to use the large library of characters from the Spidey universe with Venom being the biggest example.

The movie focused on Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist plagued by a rare blood disease tries to cure himself but inadvertently infects himself with Vampirism.

The movie didn’t exactly light the box office on fire and has since become a bit of a meme.

Father Stu

Director: Rosalind Ross

Genre: Drama

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson

Theatrical Release Date: April 13th, 2022

Expected Netflix Release Date: August 2022 – October 2022

Mark Wahlberg produces and stars in this drama based on a true story of a Church Father who became a priest after his career in boxing came to a dramatic end.

Based on it potentially releasing 120 days following its theatrical release, it’d come to Netflix in August 2022.

Where the Crawdads Sing

Director: Olivia Newman

Genre: Drama

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt

Theatrical Release Date: July 15th, 2022

Expected Netflix Release Date: November 2022 – January 2023

From Hello Sunshine and 3000 Pictures comes this mystery thriller based on the book by Delia Owens and adapted by Lucy Alibar.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.”

Bullet Train

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock

Theatrical Release Date: August 5th, 2022

Expected Netflix Release Date: November 2022 – February 2023

Brad Pitt leads an exciting ensemble cast in David Leitch’s action-thriller. Filming wrapped up on Bullet Train in March 2021 with it now expected to release in April 2022 in theaters.

Five assassins on board a Japanese bullet train discover that their individual assignments are tied to each other.

If the movie comes to Netflix 120 days following its release, it’ll be added on December 3rd, 2022.

The Woman King

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Genre: Historical

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren

Theatrical Release Date: September 16th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~February 2023

Coming from TriStar Pictures and Entertainment One is a new historical epic that follows Nanisca, the general of the Dahomey Amazons, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit in the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Director: Josh Gordon & Will Speck

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Brett Gelman

Theatrical Release Date: October 7th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: February – May 2023

Based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber this adaptation revolves around a crocodile living in New York City.

Devotion

Director: Josh Gordon & Will Speck

Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas, Thomas Sadoski

Theatrical Release Date: October 14th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: February – May 2023

Hoping to find success in the theaters following the release of Top Gun: Maverick is the new Sony movie (distributed by STX Films internationally), Devotion.

Inspired by the heroic true story of the Navy’s most exceptional pilots, Devotion is adapted from the book by Adam Makos which is set during the Korean war.

A Man Called Otto

Director: Marc Forster

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Theatrical Release Date: December 25th, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~April 2023

Tom Hanks stars and produces Sony’s big Christmas movie for 2022. It’s the second major film adaptation of the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman and sees Hanks play the role of Otto.

The movie is about a grumpy retiree set in his ways and finds an unlikely friendship with his lovely new neighbors.

Kraven the Hunter

Director: J.C. Chandor

Genre: Sci-fi, Action

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Theatrical Release Date: January 13th, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: May – August 2023

Based in the Spider-Man Universe, this adaptation of the Marvel comic follows Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff who is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack Johnson, Oscar Isaac

Theatrical Release Date: June 2nd, 2023

Estimated Netflix Release Date: September – December 2023

Without a doubt, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best animated movies in history and rightfully earned the Oscar for the best animated film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The sky is only limited by imagination, and a film budget for the upcoming animated Spider-Man sequel, and if it’s anything like its predecessor then we are all in for an amazing time.

Little is currently known about the plot of the Spider-Verse movie, but at the very least we’re expecting to see even more famous variations of the webbed wonder.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Director: Stella Meghie

Genre: Biography, Music

Cast: Naomi Ackie

Theatrical Release Date: December 21st, 2022

Estimated Netflix Release Date: ~2023

Sony won the bidding war for the film’s rights to Whitney Houston’s biopic, which means we could see a future Oscar nomination for actress Naomi Ackie, who is taking on the mammoth lead role.

The screenplay of Whitney Houston’s life is being penned by Anthony McCarten, who was responsible for writing the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

With the biopic not set to hit theatres until late 2022, subscribers are going to be waiting until the Summer of 2023 before it’s available to stream on Netflix.

65

Directors: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman

Theatrical Release Date: April 14th, 2023

Expected Netflix Release Date: ~2023

The writers behind A Quiet Place are in the director’s seat for their new sci-fi thriller 65. The film is being co-produced by Raimi Productions, with Sam Raimi as one of the executive producers.

Details on the plot are still quite light but we do know it’s about an astronaut crash landing on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone.

Sony Pictures Classics Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

As observed with Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, it’s taking around 150 days for movies from Sony Pictures Classics to head to Netflix. We’ll be keeping this table updated and no doubt expanding it in the future.

Movie Name Theatrical Release Date Expected Netflix Release Compartment No. 6 January 26, 2022 Late June 2022 Mothering Sunday March 25, 2022 ~August 2022 The Duke April 22, 2022 ~September 2022 Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story May 13, 2022 ~October 2022 The Phantom of the Open June 3, 2022 ~October 2022 Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song July 1, 2022 ~November 2022 Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams August 19, 2022 ~January 2023

Which Sony movie are you excited to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!