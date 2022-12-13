‘The Invitation’ To Release on Netflix in December 2022

The new supernatural horror movie by Jessica M. Thompson from Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Releasing hit theaters earlier this year and has now set its Netflix US release date for Christmas Eve 2022.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, and Stephanie Corneliussen, the new horror is about a woman who takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin. She’s invited to a lavish wedding, but not all is what it seems, and she is thrust into hell.

The movie was released in theaters on August 26th and went to the top that weekend’s box office scoring $7M.

Reviews for the flick haven’t been particularly kind thus far. RottenTomatoes has the movie at 21% on the critic’s side with a 57% audience score.

WeGoThisCovered had a middle-of-the-road review saying that the movie “aims high, and while it’s regularly impressive on a visual and aesthetic level, the storytelling lets the Gothic horror down in the end.”

When will The Invitation be on Netflix in the United States and Canada?

Let’s begin with the two regions getting this movie as part of the first window deal Netflix has with Sony.

For those unaware, a first window (also known as the Pay-1 window) is when the theatrical exclusivity window closes, and a movie moves to a streaming service or provider for 18 months.

Most Sony movies released theatrically have hit Netflix already such as Uncharted, Morbius, Where the Crawdads Sing, and most recently, at the time of updating this article, Bullet Train.

In the case of India, they’ve been consistently receiving new Sony movies roughly 120 days following their theatrical release. That’s been the case with some Sony movies but not all.

We’re thrilled to report that 120 days is the theatrical window for The Invitation meaning that we now have confirmation that both Netflix India and the United States will receive The Invitation on Christmas Eve (December 24th), 2022.

Will other regions of Netflix get The Invitation?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics right now.

Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies but usually a year or two after their initial release.

For example, Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. That also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see The Invitation added sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to The Invitation coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.