‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Sets November 2022 Netflix Release Date

Sony Pictures Releasing in the summer released its big new romantic adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. It hit theaters on July 15th, 2022 and now the movie will be headed to Netflix in November 2022.

Coming from 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine (the production company helmed by Reese Witherspoon), this mystery thriller is based on the 2018 Delia Owens book of the same name. The NYTimes said the book is “painfully beautiful… a murder-mystery, a coming of age narrative and a celebration of nature”.

Olivia Newman is directing the movie which is set to release theatrically around the world on July 15th, 2022. Newman has a history with Netflix, having directed the independent sports movie First Match for the service which was released in 2018.

Among the cast for Where the Crawdads Sing includes Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Taylor John Smith (Cruel Intentions), Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats), and David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck.)

When will Where the Crawdads Sing be on Netflix US?

We’re still working out the exact kinks of how long it’s taking for Sony movies to come to Netflix. The first few major additions including Uncharted and Umma have come exactly 120 days following their theatrical releases.

If that’s the case for Where the Crawdads Sing, it should be on Netflix as soon as November 12th, 2022.

Thankfully, we now have confirmation via Netflix that we’re getting the movie added in the United States and India on November 12th, 2022.

We’re tracking all of the Sony movies set to come to Netflix over the next few years in our ongoing preview of their slate here.

Netflix’s DVD.com rental service will also receive the movie by the close of 2022.

Will Netflix internationally stream Where the Crawdads Sing?

Based on previous releases of Sony movies around the world, we should see the remainder of Asia, South Africa, and select European regions receive the movie in 2023.

Other European regions, such as the United Kingdom should receive the movie in around 2 years’ time in 2024.

Will you be watching Where the Crawdads Sing in theaters, or will you be waiting for it to jump onto Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments down below.