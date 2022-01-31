Ashanti Movie ‘Honey Girls’ Coming to Netflix US in February 2022

Netflix US will receive the SVOD (streaming video on demand) debut for Honey Girls, the Sony Pictures movie that was first released in late 2021. It’ll arrive on the service on February 3rd, 2022.

Amongst the cast you’ll see in the film includes Ashanti, Cindy Busby, Chris Gauthier, Elysia Rotaru, Lilah Fitzgerald, Wesley MacInnes, and Skylar Radzion.

The main star of the movie, produced by Build-A-Bear Entertainment, is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas who is the famous singer, songwriter, and actress who’s been in the limelight since 2002 selling over 27 million records to date. The star has 6.8 million Instagram followers and 2 million Twitter followers.

Although mostly known for her contributions to music she’s also appeared in movies such as Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, and Resident Evil: Extinction. You can also find Ashanti as a cameo in season 3 of The CW’s Dynasty.

The movie, directed by Trey Fanjoy, had its VOD premiere back in October 2021 where the movie was added to the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Vudu among others but now is the first time it’s available as part of a subscription.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you intend to check it out:

“Mega pop star, Fancy G (Ashanti), hosts a contest to find the next big solo artist. But the young contestants realize they are “better together” and secretly form a band called Honey Girls and become a huge hit cloaked in mystery.”

Will other regions of Netflix stream Honey Girls?

Right now, only Netflix in the United States is set to receive the movie although many other Netflix regions receive Sony movies in various windows so keep an eye on your Netflix’s coming soon section..

2022 will be the first year of a number of high-profile Sony movies coming to Netflix in the United States. Although it’s thought this movie addition is separate, we should start seeing the likes of Uncharted, Morbius and Bullet Train added over the next year or so.

Will you be checking out Honey Girls when it releases on Netflix US next month? Let us know down in the comments. For a full list of what’s coming to Netflix US in February, check out our ever-expanding list of titles here.